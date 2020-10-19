Missoula City Council should get facts on tobacco sales

The Missoula City Council is considering a proposal that will ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in an effort to stop youth vaping. The fact is, this overreach will not stop the problem of teens’ use of vapor nicotine products. It will, however, hurt local businesses and result in more unemployment.

We understand the council's intent. Like our city leaders, we are responsible community members who believe tobacco and nicotine products are not for young people. Convenience store owners in Missoula and our employees feel great pride in knowing that we are partners in the fight to keep these products out of minors' hands. The Food and Drug Administration regularly inspects retailers for compliance with federal tobacco laws. Missoula retailers have a 98% compliance rate for not selling a tobacco product to a minor over the last five years. So, why is the City Council targeting our small businesses when we are the best line of defense?