Missoula City Council should get facts on tobacco sales

The Missoula City Council is considering a proposal that will ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in an effort to stop youth vaping. The fact is, this overreach will not stop the problem of teens’ use of vapor nicotine products. It will, however, hurt local businesses and result in more unemployment.
We understand the council's intent. Like our city leaders, we are responsible community members who believe tobacco and nicotine products are not for young people. Convenience store owners in Missoula and our employees feel great pride in knowing that we are partners in the fight to keep these products out of minors' hands. The Food and Drug Administration regularly inspects retailers for compliance with federal tobacco laws. Missoula retailers have a 98% compliance rate for not selling a tobacco product to a minor over the last five years. So, why is the City Council targeting our small businesses when we are the best line of defense?
A blanket ban on all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, does not consider all of the facts. Through education, compliance by retailers and federal action, teen smoking and vaping is down. In fact, the 2019 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey of all high schoolers shows the use of tobacco is at historic lows. In the 30 days prior to the survey, 7.7% of high schoolers had smoked a cigarette, a rate that is down from 38.1% in 1997. Only 1.5% smoked cigarettes frequently, which is down from 19.3% in 1997. Every year, the Centers for Disease Control conducts a national survey of around 20,000 U.S. high school and middle school students. According to the CDC’s newly released report, the number of U.S. youths who recently vaped fell by 1.8 million, from 5.4 million in 2019 to 3.6 million this year. Still, we agree this is too many and we support actions that will have an impact on reducing youth tobacco use.
Just 10 months ago, Congress passed a federal law that raised the legal age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21 nationwide. Before the summer, the FDA ordered the removal of fruity, disposable vapes, and e-cigarette cartridges. The FDA also ruled retailers must pull any e-cigarette systems off the market unless their manufacturers had submitted them for a pre-market tobacco product application (PMTA) by Sept. 9. The FDA is still processing applications, but this deadline further removed numerous tobacco and e-cigarette products from the marketplace.
In their effort to curb youth vaping, City Council members want to ban the sales of legal products to adults. As other cities across the U.S. who’ve passed similar ordinances are seeing, adult users will go to another city, go online to purchase these legal products, or turn to the illicit market where tobacco products are sold illegally and tobacco taxes aren’t collected. The City Council should not be taking actions that promote more crime in the community and reduce much-needed tax revenues that support local and state government programs we all rely upon.
Convenience store owners estimate 36% of their store sales come from tobacco and nicotine product sales. Tobacco sales also drive ancillary sales of gas, food, and other products and keep them in business. This ordinance will directly impact their bottom line. When retailers’ sales levels drop, they also have to adjust other budgets such as payroll and it becomes more difficult to support charities, groups and events in the community.
Before passing yet another unnecessary law, we urge the City Council to get the facts from all parties who will be affected by their decisions. It’s the right thing to do.
Dirk Cooper is CEO of Hi-Noon Petroleum/Noon’s and president of the Montana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!