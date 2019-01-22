The Board of Missoula County Commissioners held an administrative meeting on Jan. 9 that included an update on the proposed South Avenue Bridge. When the county engineer mentioned that Public Works was unable to schedule a public meeting at Big Sky High School for next month, and inquired about holding the meeting in March, Commissioners Dave Strohmaier and Cola Rowley said they had issues with the environmental report prepared by the engineering consultant for the county. In response to a question asking if the issues were related to content or process for the draft report, the commissioners replied “Both.” Commissioner Strohmaier said he would like to discuss the report and the process with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) before spending any more money on this project. Commissioners, including our newly elected Commissioner Josh Slotnick, voted unanimously to place a hold on the project. No date has been set for the discussion.
The South Avenue Bridge Project has been moving toward approval by FHWA and Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) since late 2010 as a replacement for the Historic Maclay Bridge over the Bitterroot River. These agencies permitted Public Works to use a process known as a categorical exclusion (CE) to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). A CE is appropriate only for projects that have no significant impacts on the environment and does not require consideration of public comment.
Traffic analysis for the South Avenue Bridge Environmental Report was based on data that has not been updated since 2010. It has been shown by Maclay Bridge Alliance (MBA) and others that there have been reductions in traffic since 2010. There will be significant negative safety impacts if South Avenue Bridge is built due to conditions of streets and roads that feed traffic to the bridge but are not part of the bridge or its approaches. Neither federal nor state money is available under the “Off-System Bridge Program” to improve them. Accordingly, newly introduced safety issues resulting from the bridge may become a liability for Missoula County but the holding action by the board of commissioners fends off this liability, at least temporarily.
MBA has long held that Maclay Bridge is suitable for rehabilitation as a single-lane bridge because there is no proven need for a modern two-way bridge at this location. The group hired experienced historical bridge engineers to examine the bridge and offer rehabilitation plans. The deluxe version of the rehabilitation plans could be completed for under $3.5 million, to include a pedestrian/bicycle path compared to $13.5 million for the South Avenue Bridge. The necessary supporting infrastructure such as walkways and streets are already in place, thus a CE would be appropriate for this option. MBA also hired a traffic planner to evaluate the area traffic conditions and safety issues at both sites. His report uses current traffic information available in MDT files. His conclusion is that rehabilitation of the Maclay Bridge is a better solution for traffic control and safety than the new replacement.
This report entitled, "Traffic and Safety Analysis of Maclay Bridge and South Avenue Alternative," and engineering plans for rehabilitation are available online at maclaybridgealliance.org.