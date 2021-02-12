Missoula County Attorney’s Office: Fighting crime and improving the criminal justice process

This spring, as the pandemic disrupted our lives, Missoula experienced a significant rise in violent crime, including severe domestic abuse and homicide. By far, our greatest challenge in combating crime is drug abuse — specifically methamphetamine and heroin — and their devastating effects on our community, including a three-fold increase in overdose deaths. We are constantly looking at what’s working and what’s not working and have adopted a three-pronged approach to address the current situation: targeting high-risk offenders, engaging in criminal justice reforms and investing in a comprehensive prevention and treatment plan.
First, we are working together with our justice partners to target and apprehend Missoula’s most dangerous offenders. Our collaborative work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners has resulted in significant jail sentences for the highest risk offenders.
Johnathan Whitworth and Preston Rossback were sentenced to 100 years and 50 years, respectively, for their role in execution-style murders of two victims who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Angela and Malcolm Cobler were sentenced to prison for abusing their two adopted children, locking them up and failing to provide food and a toilet.
Johnathan Bertsch is awaiting sentencing for two counts of deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide for shooting four people, including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer.
Second, we are simultaneously engaging in meaningful criminal justice reforms, recognizing that corrections must be tailored to the risk and needs of each individual. I have rolled out programs designed to save resources and reduce recidivism by investing in opportunities for lower-risk offenders and route them off of the criminal justice tracks altogether. Programs include prosecution-led diversion, bail reform, conviction integrity, criminal mediation and employee well-being.
In 2020, our first-of-its-kind diversion program, Calibrate, saved over 7,500 days of detention and/or supervision costs, collected more than $20,000 in restitution, and enabled successful graduates to avoid the collateral consequences of criminal conviction, maintain cultural connection, parent their children and give back to the community.
We’ve modified our internal procedures to reduce detention time, stopped prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana, and offer incentives for unlicensed drivers to come into compliance. Our office supports Missoula’s alternative courts like SMART (adult drug court), Veteran’s Court, Mental Health/Co-occurring Court and ROAD Court.
Finally, we are working together with local leaders to focus on prevention and treatment. Missoula Substance Abuse Connect — a coalition of more than 40 diverse nonprofit, business and government leaders — received a $248,000 grant to address pervasive meth addiction by developing a comprehensive drug prevention, treatment and recovery support plan for the community. The coalition was organized through the leadership of United Way and Project Safe Neighborhoods.
I am honored to serve as your elected prosecutor, working closely with the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) Executive Committee, a high-level group that responds to national crisis and guides criminal justice policies. I also chair NDAA’s Well-being Task Force, an active group that offers training and resources to prosecutors around the country. I was privileged to speak at two national conferences this year, on building public trust and the importance of using data to guide policy.
Going after the most dangerous, studying data, collaborating on best-practices and exploring innovative solutions, we continue to look at ways to improve the criminal justice process in efficiency and fairness. It isn’t perfect, but we won’t stop working until it is.
Missoula County Attorney Kirsten H. Pabst is the executive vice president of the National District Attorneys Association (NDAA) board of directors, and chair of NDAA’s Prosecutor Well-being Task Force.