Missoula County Attorney’s Office: Fighting crime and improving the criminal justice process

This spring, as the pandemic disrupted our lives, Missoula experienced a significant rise in violent crime, including severe domestic abuse and homicide. By far, our greatest challenge in combating crime is drug abuse — specifically methamphetamine and heroin — and their devastating effects on our community, including a three-fold increase in overdose deaths. We are constantly looking at what’s working and what’s not working and have adopted a three-pronged approach to address the current situation: targeting high-risk offenders, engaging in criminal justice reforms and investing in a comprehensive prevention and treatment plan.

First, we are working together with our justice partners to target and apprehend Missoula’s most dangerous offenders. Our collaborative work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners has resulted in significant jail sentences for the highest risk offenders.

Johnathan Whitworth and Preston Rossback were sentenced to 100 years and 50 years, respectively, for their role in execution-style murders of two victims who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Angela and Malcolm Cobler were sentenced to prison for abusing their two adopted children, locking them up and failing to provide food and a toilet.