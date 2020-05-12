Missoula County Democrats urge voters to exercise right to vote

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This year, Missoula County will be holding the June 2 primary election by mail. Return postage is paid and each ballot will contain an “I Voted” sticker.

Democrats strongly believe in the right to vote, including access to voting. We also believe in supporting public health measures. We strongly support the decision by Missoula County to allow Missoula County voters to cast their votes without needlessly putting election workers and voters at risk for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

On May 8 the first primary ballots will go in the mail. You can register via mail until May 26. May 27 through June 1 you can register or update your information in person at the Elections Center on Russell Street. Same-day registration is available on June 2 with special consideration but must be returned by 8 p.m. — postmarks are not sufficient. Social distancing will be enforced. For your health and safety, as well as the health of the community, we strongly urge you to register to vote before May 26.

Montana primaries are open, meaning you do not have to register for a party and will receive all eligible party ballots in the mail. You should vote and just return one party’s ballot. If you vote more than one ballot, your votes will not be counted.