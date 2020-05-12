Missoula County Democrats urge voters to exercise right to vote

This year, Missoula County will be holding the June 2 primary election by mail. Return postage is paid and each ballot will contain an “I Voted” sticker.
Democrats strongly believe in the right to vote, including access to voting. We also believe in supporting public health measures. We strongly support the decision by Missoula County to allow Missoula County voters to cast their votes without needlessly putting election workers and voters at risk for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
On May 8 the first primary ballots will go in the mail. You can register via mail until May 26. May 27 through June 1 you can register or update your information in person at the Elections Center on Russell Street. Same-day registration is available on June 2 with special consideration but must be returned by 8 p.m. — postmarks are not sufficient. Social distancing will be enforced. For your health and safety, as well as the health of the community, we strongly urge you to register to vote before May 26.
Montana primaries are open, meaning you do not have to register for a party and will receive all eligible party ballots in the mail. You should vote and just return one party’s ballot. If you vote more than one ballot, your votes will not be counted.
Montana Democrats fight every day for quality affordable health care, strong public education and continued access to our public lands.
Democrats have delivered for Montana’s working families, and are leading the way to a more prosperous, equitable Montana.
In this last legislative session alone, Democrats renewed Medicaid expansion (securing health coverage for over 80,000 Montanans), invested in public education, froze college tuition, and passed the first infrastructure package in a decade, creating good paying jobs across the state.
We urge you to vote Democrat and place the Democratic ballot in the secrecy envelope, place the secrecy envelope in the large envelope, sign the large envelope and return it in person or by mail. You can throw the unvoted ballot in the trash — there is no need to return them.
For more information about Democrats running in our area, visit www.missoulademocrats.org or find us on Facebook.
For more information about the all-mail primary: visit Missoula County Elections Office: 258-4751 or www.missoulavotes.com
To check the status of your registration and the address on file: State of Montana page to check registration and address: www.myvoterpagemt.com.
Karen Wickersham is chair of the Missoula County Democrats.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.