Missoula County failing to solve growing problems

Having kept a close eye on the homeless issue in Missoula County, especially the illegal encampment West of the Reserve Street bridge, I am astounded at the recent halt to the removal of the individuals destroying this area. Most astonishing is the threat by the county health department to fine those in control of the property, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), for the trash being spread by the transients illegally squatting on the land.

The reason I find the threat of suing MDT so absolutely absurd is that the county is largely responsible for the homeless problem in our community. Missoula County makes it far too easy for transients who come to Missoula from outside the area (a large percentage) to receive various welfare benefits, to the detriment of our local homeless population. The gross misuse of Missoula County tax dollars for such a population attracts further numbers here, exacerbating the problem.

Given the pressure on social services and nonprofits attempting to assist these folks, these homeless people gravitate to any spot where they can pitch a makeshift dwelling. Easy welfare, growing numbers of homeless, expansion of the encampment problem. It’s not difficult to see the cause/effect at work here. And did you know there is an encampment in Bonner?