Missoula County Fairgrounds inspired and prepared us for the future: Let’s improve it for future generations

Activities that start when you’re young often develop into life-long interests. That is why nurturing these passions is so important. Activities that allow us to learn, take risks and build a network of support as we grow are vital. So is the place where this is allowed to happen.

For both of us, that place was the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Now that we are older, we hope that long-planned improvements to these facilities, including a third sheet of ice and a new agriculture pavilion, will become a reality so future generations can benefit.

My name is Bea Erickson and I am a competitive figure skater. I began skating when I was 4 years old and have been going to Glacier Ice Rink three times a week for on-ice practice with the Missoula Figure Skating Club ever since. The Rink community has become my extended family, helping me to become an accomplished athlete, teammate and friend for the past 13 years. During that time, I transitioned from skater to coach for both figure skating and hockey. The Rink has provided me with an environment to support both my mental and physical well-being. This fall, I will attend the University of Victoria in British Columbia, where I will skate with UVic’s figure-skating team as a silver level ice dancer.

I am Gus Turner and I grew up in 4-H and FFA. I have become a leader in these programs, sharing my knowledge and experience with others. I’ve learned a lot about raising animals in both of these youth programs, but I’ve also learned a lot more. 4-H and FFA offers me and my peers experiences in dozens of different topic areas including tech, business, government and public speaking, along with instruction in food science. A unit in aviation, though, is what really captured my interest. Next year, I will finish up high school and then plan to study aviation.

Given that our dreams started at the fairgrounds, we hope this space — which provides connection, learning, support and companionship — can be improved to inspire others.

The limitations of the fairgrounds’ ice and agricultural spaces have affected us both, along with many other people.

There’s no dedicated space for exhibiting animals, so ag programs must use the indoor and outdoor rinks. The space is cramped, overheated and unsafe for animals, who can slip on the concrete floor. Additionally, converting the ice into an ag exhibit space is labor intensive. It takes weeks to melt the ice and put up enclosures ahead of the fair. In the fall, all the work is repeated to reinstall the ice.

The need to share this space also means we don’t have year-round ice. Competitive athletes in figure skating and hockey are forced to travel out of state to secure sufficient ice time. Hockey is an incredibly popular sport in Missoula, particularly with the inaugural season of the UM hockey team last year. A staggering 1,200 fans packed the only indoor sheet of ice to watch the Griz. Currently, the two sheets of ice must accommodate the demand of 25,000 participants for ice-related activities annually.

A third sheet of ice and separate ag-livestock pavilion will help meet the growing popularity of ice programs while providing proper exhibit space for ag events and educational programs that draw hundreds of youth from across Missoula County. These improvements will certainly benefit the thousands of county residents who visit the fairgrounds for different events each year.

A core value of 4-H and FFA is to leave things better than you found them, and to strive for excellence. We think these are good goals for our fairgrounds, too. As the famed hockey player Wayne Gretzky said: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” So we ask our community not to miss out on this opportunity.