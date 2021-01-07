Missoula County Public Schools must return to full-time learning

We now know that districts with full-time schedules have not seen an increase in cases. Research continues to show that schools are not super-spreaders. Further absence of full-time students in MCPS schools results in learning loss (among many other community social health markers).

The hybrid model is insufficient in advancing concepts and curriculum as would normally be expected. Missoula students deserve to return to school full-time.

Across America, school districts respond and adapt to issues as they arise; making a commitment to fully-functioning schools — to serve their students and their communities as mandated. MCPS should join suit — concerns can be addressed on a school-by-school basis, instead of a blanket response for the entire district.

As parents, our fears and "what ifs" have become daily realities. What if my child goes almost an entire year without a formal education? What if our children fall behind? What if the test scores demonstrate a damaging impact? What if limited social interaction leads to lasting emotional and mental health problems? What if I must quit my job to ensure child care and remote learning are adequately delivered?