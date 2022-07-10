Missoula County’s second annual Wildfire Smoke Ready Week: Informing and empowering communities to stay healthy during wildfire season

We get it. It’s been rainy. We had a throwback spring to the days of yore when temperatures rarely hit 80 degrees and the hillsides are lush and green. No one wants to talk about wildfires right now. But we’re doing it anyway. More specifically, about wildfire smoke.

Those who’ve spent a lot of time in the West are familiar with wildfire smoke. We know about the stinging eyes, headaches, scratchy throats and coughing. We may be less familiar with smoke’s more sinister aspects: damage to children’s developing lungs, systemic inflammation, increased susceptibility to respiratory disease, and worsened asthma and COPD symptoms. Recent research suggests smoke impacts immune systems, neurological functions, and birth weights. We still don’t know what repeated exposure, summer after summer, means for our families and neighbors. We do know that climate change and fuel buildup in the forests have led to longer fire seasons and more smoke entering our valleys.

We don’t know what this summer will bring to Missoula County and our region. We had a good snowpack and a lot of spring precipitation; if we avoid a flash drought, we may escape the season without major fires in our backyards. Unfortunately, we are downwind from states that are primed to burn. Last year, we had nearly two months of smoke in our breathing space that originated out of state.

It’s not all doom and gloom — we’ve come a long way since 2017 when smoke from surrounding fires swamped our valleys for weeks. Five years ago, we didn’t have the myriad tools for coping with smoke. We had so much to learn about creating cleaner indoor air spaces and protecting our most vulnerable community members: children, the elderly, everyone with heart or lung disease, outdoor workers, and pregnant people.

We’ve learned portable air cleaners (PACs) with HEPA filters are highly effective at cleaning indoor air. And that the less expensive DIY air cleaners (slap an efficient furnace filter on a box fan!) are just as effective as HEPA PACs. We now know smoke comes inside commercial spaces, and air conditioning does not guarantee clean indoor air. On the flip side, we’ve seen how well-maintained HVAC systems with efficient filters and proper building operation can create an indoor refuge when smoke builds outside. We’ve learned how commonplace and accessible respirators like N95s can become.

We’ve learned all this, and more, and we want to make sure everyone has an opportunity to share in this information and take simple steps to protect themselves, their families, employees, and neighbors from wildfire smoke.

This July 9-16 is Missoula County’s Wildfire Smoke Ready Week, sponsored by our groups, the United Way of Missoula County, and others. It’s a week dedicated to helping our communities learn about wildfire smoke, its health effects, and simple steps everyone can take to be Smoke Ready. Come find us at community events — see sidebar — and watch the Missoulian this week for tips about air cleaners, home furnace filters, outdoor activities and air quality in commercial spaces.

For details about these events, or if you miss them and would like to learn more, visit MontanaWildfireSmoke.org!

We’re excited to share all we know, and we know there’s much more to learn — and do. Climate change will increasingly bring smoke and heat to our valleys, and via our Climate Ready Missoula resiliency plan, we have strategies, rooted in equity and collaboration, that are ripe for implementation. It’s essential that we take a community approach and ask questions like: How are my neighbors coping and can I help? How does wildfire smoke intersect with heat, and how can we best, collectively, address both? How can we do more so everyone is healthy? Please join us in these efforts in the days, weeks, and years to come. It will take all of us.