In the Nov. 5, 1996 general election, 65% of Missoula County voters authorized the Missoula County Board of Commissioners to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $17.1 million for a very specific purpose: to acquire land for designing, constructing, installing, equipping and furnishing permanent adult and juvenile detention facilities, and to pay costs associated with the sale and issuance of the bonds.
The exact ballot language stated: “Shall the Board of County Commissioners (The Board) of Missoula County, Montana be authorized to sell general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed Seventeen Million One Hundred Thousand and NO/100 Dollars ($17,100,000) bearing interest at a rate to be determined by the Board of County Commissioners, payable semiannually, during a period of not more than 20 years, and redeemable on any interest payment date after one-half the term, for the purpose of acquiring land for designing, constructing, installing, equipping and furnishing permanent adult and juvenile detention facilities, and paying costs associated with the sale and issuance of the bonds?”
All three current Missoula County commissioners have acknowledged reading this ballot language, yet on Sept. 5, Commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Josh Slotnick and Juanita Vero unanimously approved a resolution to donate a portion of the land acquired with that bond (4 acres) for the development of a low income and supportive housing project. The resolution will be voted on for final approval at the Sept. 17 commissioners' administrative meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
With this action, the commissioners have ignored the intent of Missoula County voters who overwhelmingly approved the land purchase for a different reason than what it will now be used for. Intent is not just a buzzword. Missoula County taxpayers bought this land for a specific public use. The commissioners should not just give it away for a different use.
Ironically, just two days before approving the resolution for this donation, the commissioners approved an increase of 8% in property taxes for Missoula County for fiscal year 2020. In the prior five years (2014 to 2018), my property taxes have increased by 24%. This additional 8% tax increase for fiscal year 2020 will mean that over a six-year period, my property taxes will increase by 32%, yet in the four-year period between 2014 and 2017 (the most current statistics available), census.gov reports the median household income in Missoula has only increased by 5%. These continued massive tax increases in Missoula County are not sustainable. The tax-and-spend policies of Missoula County are forcing many of us to have to consider leaving Missoula.
If the commissioners have determined that a portion of the land purchased by taxpayers is no longer needed for the purpose it was intended, that land should be sold, not donated. Real estate professionals estimate the value of the 4 acres of land to be $2.5 million. The income from the sale of that land could substantially reduce or even eliminate an increase in Missoula County property taxes in fiscal year 2020.