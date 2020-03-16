Missoula has been planning, preparing for public health emergencies for years

It would seem that common sense has become a commodity that is found in increasingly short supply in the America we have all come to love.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we had better than 500,000 people die from smoking, 112,00 from obesity, 88,000 from alcohol consumption, 70,000 from drug overdoses, 10,000 from impaired driving and 4,000 from distracted driving in 2019. These 764,000 deaths were all easily preventable through lifestyle changes, yet the numbers will continue to grow year after year.
While most of us are focused on the coronavirus outbreak, influenza has infected an estimated 15 million people and 8,200 have died this flu season in the United States alone. Although much has been made of the fact that, unlike coronavirus, there is a vaccination to prevent influenza, it is estimated that only 45% of our population takes advantage of that.
There are currently 139,000 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide with 5,111 deaths (1,832 confirmed cases in the U.S., with 41 deaths).
Yes, this is a serious disease that has reached pandemic proportions and we want to do everything that we can to prevent further spread of the disease. However, common sense and mindfulness will see us through this “tempest in a teapot.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the world-recognized expert in the field of infectious disease control who provide information and tools that people and communities need to protect their health. We are very fortunate in Missoula to have a public health service that is proactive and has been actively planning for many years to deal with an eventuality such as COVID-19. These two entities should be our sole resources for information regarding this disease.
Finally, as has become the norm, the media has become a larger problem than the problem itself. At the extremes are CNN, who would have us believe that the President of the United States is responsible for the spread of the disease; and FOX, who would have us believe that COVID-19 is a Democratic hoax designed to unseat the president by disrupting the international markets, with all the mainstream media outlets falling somewhere in between. Ignore them all and think with your head, not your gut.
Follow the guidance of the CDC and the local public health service. If you get sick, you get sick. The odds are strongly in favor of a full recovery with no lasting effects, and if you do have complications, we are blessed to live in a community that is as well prepared as any to provide definitive care.
Now if you will excuse me, I have to run and stock up on toilet paper and ammunition!
Thomas Schussler of Missoula is retired from the United States Navy and served as the director of emergency preparedness and safety officer at St. Patrick Hospital from 1988 until 2011. He also served on the Department of Public Health and Human Services Health Emergency Advisory Team for a number of years.