Missoula has been planning, preparing for public health emergencies for years

It would seem that common sense has become a commodity that is found in increasingly short supply in the America we have all come to love.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we had better than 500,000 people die from smoking, 112,00 from obesity, 88,000 from alcohol consumption, 70,000 from drug overdoses, 10,000 from impaired driving and 4,000 from distracted driving in 2019. These 764,000 deaths were all easily preventable through lifestyle changes, yet the numbers will continue to grow year after year.

While most of us are focused on the coronavirus outbreak, influenza has infected an estimated 15 million people and 8,200 have died this flu season in the United States alone. Although much has been made of the fact that, unlike coronavirus, there is a vaccination to prevent influenza, it is estimated that only 45% of our population takes advantage of that.

There are currently 139,000 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases worldwide with 5,111 deaths (1,832 confirmed cases in the U.S., with 41 deaths).

Yes, this is a serious disease that has reached pandemic proportions and we want to do everything that we can to prevent further spread of the disease. However, common sense and mindfulness will see us through this “tempest in a teapot.”