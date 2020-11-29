Missoula hospitals seeing surge in emergency room visits

We can push back against COVID-19. Missoula and the surrounding areas are filled with individuals whose strength, together, can have a real effect on slowing the spread of the virus. Wear a mask when you are at work, shopping, at the gym, in church, essentially anytime you are with someone you do not live with. Stay home if you are sick. Choose to support local restaurants and shops by ordering take-out or curbside, or limiting the time you spend inside the store. Avoid large and small group gatherings. With the holidays coming up, please formulate a plan even within your extended family that follows these rules. Abide by your local health department guidelines and quarantine orders.

These acts will not only protect individuals, but our whole community. We understand that these sacrifices are difficult and have other unintended negative consequences. We struggle with these rules every day ourselves, but know that the fastest way to return to normal is to continue following them. We want to provide emergency care to every member of our community who requires it but we need your help to serve you. The decisions we make now and in the holiday season determine our ability to care for you in the future.

As always, if you think you are having a medical emergency, please come to one of our emergency departments for treatment. We are here to care for you, always!

This opinion is signed by Casey Ambrose, MD; G. Judson Corn, MD; Timothy Donovan, MD; Kevin Eichhorn, MD; Aaron Feist, MD; Emilie Fowlkes, MD; Tiama Friend, MD; Daniel Gee, MD; Diana Griffith, MD; Jordan Guffin, MD; Kim Hill, MD; Josh Holexa, MD; Tyler Hurst, DO; Greg Kazemi, MD; Michael Kremkau, MD; Douglas Melzer, MD; Amanda Morey, MD; Daniel Pierce, MD; Robert Roeper, DO; Jessica Suess, MD; Nancy Trangmoe, MD; Rush Twilley, MD; and Katie Veazey, MD.

