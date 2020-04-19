Missoula legislators: Proud of community

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a crisis, leaders emerge, and strong communities unite. Despite the pandemic crippling much of the world, we are thankful for our elected leaders, and the generosity, resourcefulness and compassion of our community. We thank Governor Bullock for his leadership and proactive approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In Montana, it is easy to think we are isolated from problems that face more densely populated states and cities. The reality is we are more connected than we sometimes care to admit. The governor’s early acceptance of methods to reduce the spread are saving lives and resources. The sacrifices we are making are proactive, and when we get through this, it may seem like we over-reacted. That is what a successful outcome will look like. Day to day, we have to remind ourselves and each other that these preventative measures are working.

Missoula city and county governments are responding to community needs, with everything from rental assistance funds to articulating behavior that will effectively reduce the spread of this virus (Stay home. Social distance if you must go out. Donate if you can, ask for support if you need it).