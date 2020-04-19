Missoula legislators: Proud of community

In a crisis, leaders emerge, and strong communities unite. Despite the pandemic crippling much of the world, we are thankful for our elected leaders, and the generosity, resourcefulness and compassion of our community. We thank Governor Bullock for his leadership and proactive approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
In Montana, it is easy to think we are isolated from problems that face more densely populated states and cities. The reality is we are more connected than we sometimes care to admit. The governor’s early acceptance of methods to reduce the spread are saving lives and resources. The sacrifices we are making are proactive, and when we get through this, it may seem like we over-reacted. That is what a successful outcome will look like. Day to day, we have to remind ourselves and each other that these preventative measures are working.
Missoula city and county governments are responding to community needs, with everything from rental assistance funds to articulating behavior that will effectively reduce the spread of this virus (Stay home. Social distance if you must go out. Donate if you can, ask for support if you need it).
Our school districts continue to provide education and deliver food. Nonprofits, including the Missoula Food Bank, the United Way of Missoula and the Poverello Center continue to provide basic human needs while encouraging dignity for all. Local businesses have made huge sacrifices, and we look forward to supporting them soon, with renewed enthusiasm.
We are proud to be a part of such a compassionate city. Our neighbors are sewing masks, donating food, helping one another every day. Health care workers, grocery store employees and thousands of essential services workers continue to put themselves in harm’s way for the rest of us.
We know our constituents are struggling. Everyone has a different story about how they are affected by this crisis. Yet we each have another story about the generosity, help and leadership they have witnessed. Missoula, you fill us with gratitude, pride and hope.
The COVID-19 crisis will have long-term effects on the state’s budget and ability to provide services (education, health and justice). As legislators, we are working to understand the budget and policy implications of the CARES Act funding. We are keeping your concerns and priorities in mind as we plan for the next legislative session, even though the impacts of the global pandemic are not yet clear.
Nevertheless, we also continue our work on non-pandemic issues including criminal justice reform, a fair tax policy, public pre-K, environmental protection, natural resource management and stewardship, and climate change.
Carry on with compassion and confidence in our leaders and the difficult decisions they are making for the benefit of our communities. While you are hunkered down, remember to complete the 2020 census (which determines federal funding to states and local communities for the next 10 years) and vote by mail in the upcoming primary.
Please contact any of us with questions, or if you just need someone to talk to. We are your representatives and your neighbors.
This opinion is signed by the following Missoula-area Democratic state legislators: Rep. Connie Keogh, Rep. Marilyn Marler, Rep. Shane Morigeau, Rep. Marilyn Ryan, Rep. Andrea Olsen, Rep. Katie Sullivan, Rep. Kim Dudik, Rep. Tom Winter, Rep. Willis Curdy, Sen. Dick Barrett, Sen. Diane Sands, Sen. Sue Malek, Sen. Bryce Bennett and Sen. Nate McConnell.
