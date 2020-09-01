Missoula must ban flavored tobacco products

More than 260 local communities in the U.S. have passed restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco products. We need to be one of these communities. Missoula City Council needs to know that you support this action.

There is an epidemic rise of vape and e-cigarettes due to the flavors and the marketing to our children and young adults. The tobacco industry has taken an old, well-known, toxic product, nicotine, dressed it up in new way and marketed it to our kids. This new dressing has over 15,000 (yes, that many) different delicious flavors that add to the addictive quality of the nicotine. This entices children to try it because it smells wonderful and tastes great (so stated by the 7-year-old who tried their parents e-cigarette). Vaping and e-cigarettes are the gateway to smoking tobacco.