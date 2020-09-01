Missoula must ban flavored tobacco products

More than 260 local communities in the U.S. have passed restrictions on the sale of flavored tobacco products. We need to be one of these communities. Missoula City Council needs to know that you support this action.
There is an epidemic rise of vape and e-cigarettes due to the flavors and the marketing to our children and young adults. The tobacco industry has taken an old, well-known, toxic product, nicotine, dressed it up in new way and marketed it to our kids. This new dressing has over 15,000 (yes, that many) different delicious flavors that add to the addictive quality of the nicotine. This entices children to try it because it smells wonderful and tastes great (so stated by the 7-year-old who tried their parents e-cigarette). Vaping and e-cigarettes are the gateway to smoking tobacco.
This is where we are because we have not acted to stop this:
- Montana has the highest rate of use of vaping and e-cigarettes of teens in the nation: 30%.
- While only 5% of Montana Adults use e-cigarettes, 30% of Montana teens use e-cigarettes.
- 19,000 Montana kids now under the age of 18 will die prematurely due to smoking.
- Use of e-cigarettes/vaping in high school students in 2019 was 27.5%, up from 1.5% in 2011.
- Just last month, the Journal of Adolescent Health showed that youth who vape, even once, are five to seven times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than those who don’t use e-cigarettes.
The developing brain, especially between ages 10 to 21, has an extraordinary response to nicotine, which makes it far more addicting in these years of contact then it does for the adult brain. Flavors increase that response to make the addiction even greater. It doesn’t have the same effect in an adult brain. This is why the tobacco industry is so passionate about keeping flavors, all of them, even mint and menthol. If they don’t get kids addicted early, they lose money and life long customers.
As a longtime pediatrician for Missoula, I need to sound the alarm about the use of flavored tobacco products in our community. Please support the ban of flavored tobacco products in the City of Missoula. Contact your council representative.
Kathy S. Rogers is a pediatrician in Missoula.
