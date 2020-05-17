Missoula must fix its spending problem before creating new taxes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The deception and double-speak of Missoula’s elected officials must stop. In February, city and county leaders said they could not keep pace with road maintenance due to budgetary constraints and in March, the Missoula County commissioners placed a gas tax on the June primary ballot knowing full well that about half as many voters typically turn out to vote in a primary election in Missoula County versus a general election. So the commissioners chose to have nearly 50% fewer voters choose the fate of the proposed gas tax.

The claims of budgetary constraints seem at best a bait-and-switch. Even after discovering severe health code violations at the Sleepy Inn Motel, the City of Missoula spent $1.1 million to purchase that dilapidated property on West Broadway without an appraisal when many Missoula real estate professionals believe the price was considerably higher than market value. If the City does not have the budget to maintain streets, how is it that they have an extra $1.1 million to purchase a shoddy motel?