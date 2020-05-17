Missoula must fix its spending problem before creating new taxes

The deception and double-speak of Missoula’s elected officials must stop. In February, city and county leaders said they could not keep pace with road maintenance due to budgetary constraints and in March, the Missoula County commissioners placed a gas tax on the June primary ballot knowing full well that about half as many voters typically turn out to vote in a primary election in Missoula County versus a general election. So the commissioners chose to have nearly 50% fewer voters choose the fate of the proposed gas tax.
The claims of budgetary constraints seem at best a bait-and-switch. Even after discovering severe health code violations at the Sleepy Inn Motel, the City of Missoula spent $1.1 million to purchase that dilapidated property on West Broadway without an appraisal when many Missoula real estate professionals believe the price was considerably higher than market value. If the City does not have the budget to maintain streets, how is it that they have an extra $1.1 million to purchase a shoddy motel?
Missoula County is not immune to this either, as they have agreed to manage the Sleepy Inn property as an emergency non-congregate shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to county officials, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the federal government are “expected” to pay for 75% of the operating costs of this shelter, but where will the other 25% of operating costs come from? Missoula County officials need to realize that FEMA and the federal government are also funded by us, the taxpayers.
On April 19, prior to the city council’s final approval for purchase of the Sleepy Inn, I sent an email to Ellen Leahy, the director of the Missoula City-County Health Department, asking what repairs would be required of the City of Missoula as owners and of Missoula County as managers of the Sleepy Inn before allowing occupation by anyone including people already ill and suffering from COVID-19. I never got a response from Leahy.
During the COVID-19 crisis, many Missoula County offices have been closed to public access for several weeks, yet as scores of local businesses were forced to make tough decisions by closing and furloughing employees, Missoula County did not furlough even one of their nearly 1,000 employees.
Now Missoula County residents are being asked to approve yet another tax, a gas tax. We were told that tourists would generate nearly 40% of the revenue created by this gas tax; however, with the uncertainty of COVID-19, many are predicting a huge decline in tourism. Forbes magazine is projecting $910 billion in losses in the tourism industry in the U.S. With the tourism industry lagging in Montana, Missoula County residents will be stuck paying the large majority of this proposed gas tax.
In July of last year, the Missoulian reported that Missoula County spent $2.75 million to purchase a new elections office and warehouse.
Then, two months later, the Missoulian reported that the commissioners donated a 4-acre parcel of land that was purchased with a bond with the intent of the land for future county facility expansion.
Real estate professionals have estimated the value of that land at well over $2 million, which seems accurate, since the City paid $1.1 million for the Sleepy Inn which, at just over one-half acre, is about 15% the size of the donated land.
Here in Missoula, we do not have revenue problem, we have a spending problem. Our elected officials have made poor budgetary decisions long enough. Please join me in voting "no" on the proposed gas tax.
Keith Koprivica has lived and worked in Missoula for over 40 years. He has served as a consultant for several local political campaigns, and worked as a journalist, in public relations, advertising and marketing.
