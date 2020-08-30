Missoula must invest in community, not more policing

As members of Missoula’s environmental and conservation community, we believe achieving climate and environmental justice requires addressing inequities and injustices within our communities. In recent months, the Black Lives Matter movement has highlighted these inequities and injustices and challenged communities across the country to rethink and reimagine our concept of community health and safety.
This year's budget process is an opportunity to reallocate money away from services that promote a punitive form of justice toward programs and services that seek to uplift and empower all community members, and we urge Mayor Engen and Missoula’s City Council to rise to the occasion.
To that end, we support the request made by 1700 for Liberation for the city to reallocate the proposed additional $633,000 away from the Missoula Police Department’s budget to health and housing needs, including:
• The Affordable Housing Trust Fund
• Housing navigators
• Emergency housing
• Additional funding for the mobile crisis response team
• Substance use treatment services and support
Black Lives Matter uprisings across the country have jolted many in our community awake to the pervasive racism that undergirds many of our institutions, including American policing. Many community members do not have to contend with the ugly side of policing because they grew up white or with other societally privileged identities.
It’s irrelevant whether we have had “overwhelmingly positive experiences with the police,” as Mayor Engen commented in a July city council meeting. Instead, we must listen to the experiences of BIPOC community members who’ve been harassed, threatened, incarcerated or injured by the MPD. These experiences tell us our current policing system is effectively criminalizing skin color.
Rather than growing a safe community that is resilient in the face of racism and violence, the proposed budget seeks to empower police to address problems for which they are ill-suited. Since 2010, the MPD’s yearly budget has grown from $10.7 million to a proposed $19 million for 2021; calls to the police have not grown proportionally. In fact, Police Chief Jaeson White stated violent crime is at its lowest rate in the past three to five years. Instead, there’s been a 10.7% increase in behavioral health calls from 2018-2019.
In addition to behavioral health calls, a significant number of calls directly relate to homelessness, which disproportionately affects BIPOC in Missoula. In response, MPD has requested $134,297 for a new police officer explicitly "due to increased challenges related to our homeless and transient population" in the Missoula Downtown Business Improvement District. Despite the MPD’s proposal to have a Master of Social Work student accompany the new officer, we don’t believe policing is the answer to our housing crisis.
Instead, imagine if we stopped policing homelessness and invested in the proposed Mobile Crisis Response Team that "seeks to promote a common sense, first response to crisis calls that will reduce the need for law enforcement." Or imagine if we reallocated that money toward two additional housing navigators who could serve up to 100 additional clients annually.
Imagine if we reallocated $663,000 toward the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, increasing the fund by 36%.
Imagine if we had invested an additional $8.3 million into housing and policing alternatives over the past ten years instead of the MPD.
Missoula City Council and Mayor Engen, we ask you to imagine a system of public health and safety built on equity and compassion affirming that Black lives, Indigenous lives and the lives of all people of color matter. We urge you to focus more squarely on meeting the needs of all community members as the threats our community faces, from coronavirus to the climate crisis, turn up the pressure. We urge you to invest in our community, not in policing.
This opinion is signed by the following members of the local environment and conservation community in support of 1700 for Liberation's city budget requests: Eliot Thompson, Caitlin Piserchia, Caroline Lauer, Winona Bateman, Marta Meengs, John Lund, Summer Nelson, Daniel Carlino, Devin Jacaruso, Leticia Romero, Melody Hollar, Robbie Liben, Susie Clarion, Steve McArthur, Bill Geer, Janet Lyon, Salim Matt Gras, Jim Roach, Len Broberg and Peter McDonough.
