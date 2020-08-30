Missoula must invest in community, not more policing

Instead, imagine if we stopped policing homelessness and invested in the proposed Mobile Crisis Response Team that "seeks to promote a common sense, first response to crisis calls that will reduce the need for law enforcement." Or imagine if we reallocated that money toward two additional housing navigators who could serve up to 100 additional clients annually.

Imagine if we reallocated $663,000 toward the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, increasing the fund by 36%.

Imagine if we had invested an additional $8.3 million into housing and policing alternatives over the past ten years instead of the MPD.

Missoula City Council and Mayor Engen, we ask you to imagine a system of public health and safety built on equity and compassion affirming that Black lives, Indigenous lives and the lives of all people of color matter. We urge you to focus more squarely on meeting the needs of all community members as the threats our community faces, from coronavirus to the climate crisis, turn up the pressure. We urge you to invest in our community, not in policing.

This opinion is signed by the following members of the local environment and conservation community in support of 1700 for Liberation's city budget requests: Eliot Thompson, Caitlin Piserchia, Caroline Lauer, Winona Bateman, Marta Meengs, John Lund, Summer Nelson, Daniel Carlino, Devin Jacaruso, Leticia Romero, Melody Hollar, Robbie Liben, Susie Clarion, Steve McArthur, Bill Geer, Janet Lyon, Salim Matt Gras, Jim Roach, Len Broberg and Peter McDonough.

