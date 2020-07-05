Missoula offers momentum on Rattlesnake Dam removal

Proposed dam removals often stay on “wish lists” for long periods because they are complex and require resources and expertise. This project became real, fast, when the City partnered with the Missoula chapter of Trout Unlimited. Trout Unlimited took the lead in planning, engineering, project management and fundraising; the City provided leadership and removed bureaucratic roadblocks.

Together, with smart plans and willing engagement, they helped forge solid tribal support and community consensus. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes look forward to restoring bull trout runs that once provided their winter sustenance. The plan earned near universal support at the first public hearing. And last fall, we conducted two dozen interviews with community leaders who voiced full support for the project and an uncommonly high understanding of the economic and cultural value of healthy rivers.

This is why the dam is set to come out less than three years after the City acquired it. The consensus, collaboration and momentum have been extraordinary.

The science behind dam removal and river restoration is still in a formative stage. Learning must be amassed and shared among scientists, engineers and public officials. Public awareness of how river restoration builds community resilience must grow.