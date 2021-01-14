Missoula PaddleHeads were victimized by Major League Baseball's antitrust conspiracy

Early in the plague year, MLB floated a list of 40 teams likely to get the ax. The final roster of 41 teams reflects a year of lobbying and pleas by elected officials that altered the final hit list. It also explains why Congress has failed for nearly a century to legislatively end the antitrust exemption for a business that profited by $11 billion during the last full season. Instead of ending the exemption once and for all, members of Congress pleaded and bargained with MLB to spare their particular community or to throw their city a bone. For example, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer’s pleas saved the Binghamton franchise, but failed to spare the Tri-City Valley Cats and the Staten Island team. The 2019 World Champion Washington Nationals exist only because when threatened with the loss of their antitrust exemption MLB moved the Expos from Montreal to the District of Columbia to mollify and entertain senators and members of the House of Representatives.