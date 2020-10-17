Missoula physicians support taking action to protect Missoula kids from flavored tobacco

The flavor trap strategy is reflected in quotes from tobacco executives dating back to the 1970s and 80s. Consider this statement from Lorillard Tobacco: “The base of our business is the high school student.” Or this one from U.S. Tobacco: “Cherry Skoal is for somebody who likes the taste of candy, if you know what I’m saying.”

Today, we have not just Cherry Skoal but also cotton candy-flavored vape and Banana Smash Swisher Sweet cigarillos and many more flavored products besides.

Among youth, 70 percent who use e-cigarettes and 74 percent who smoke cigars say flavors are the main reason why they use these products. Also worth noting is that, in Montana, only 5 percent of adults use e-cigarettes, compared to 30 percent of youth. It’s clear who the industry is targeting, and that its strategy is working.

But flavors restrictions work, too. Studies show that these public health protections can help stop kids from trying and using tobacco and nicotine products that lead to addiction. A study in the Journal of Adolescent Health shows that the 2009 ban on flavored conventional cigarettes contributed to a 43 percent reduction in youth smoking.