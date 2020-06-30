Missoula’s agreement with NorthWestern Energy could be bad for Missoula and for the climate

Given NorthWestern Energy’s track record of obfuscation, we are very concerned that the company intends to use this process as a propaganda weapon to muffle criticism of its destructive and dishonest behavior, such as its attempts to keep burning coal at the Colstrip power plant until 2042, construct expensive gas plants and its purposeful undervaluing of renewable energy. We believe that when concerned Montanans call out NorthWestern Energy for trying to saddle ratepayers with their costly and climate-destabilizing coal and gas expansion, the utility will point to this agreement with Missoula as proof that their intentions are good.

NorthWestern Energy inserted greenwashing language into the MOU by listing small renewable energy demonstration projects meant to improve its public image and by lauding its goal of “reducing the carbon intensity of its electric energy generation 90 percent by 2045, from a 2010 baseline,” even though such an objective would make achieving Missoula’s goal all but impossible. It is still very unclear that NorthWestern Energy will help Missoula reach 100% clean electricity by 2030 or even the interim goal of 80% clean electricity by 2025.