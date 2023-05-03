As elected senators and representatives to the Montana Legislature, we are both dismayed and angered by Republican leadership in the House has treated Representative Zooey Zephyr. Instead of focusing on getting the important work of the Legislature done, Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier has penalized a single House member for doing her job and deliberately brought on a conflict that could have been avoided.

Legislators are elected to represent their constituents and to advocate for the issues that are important to Montanans. Ten days ago, Representative Zephyr spoke against a bill that denied the transgender community their right to medical care, concluding that representatives voting for the bill would have blood on their hands if the bill passed. Passionate? Absolutely. Beyond the boundaries of other speeches made on the House or Senate floors in this or past legislative session. Absolutely not. Outside the rules of the Legislature? Only in the minds of Speaker Matt Regier and the hard right of the Republican caucus.

The Republican leadership first disciplined Zooey by refusing to recognize her when she rose to speak on the House floor. When Montanans from across the state came to Helena to protest this harsh and unnecessary silencing of an elected representative, Republicans feigned shock at this exercise of free speech. Claiming she incited “an insurrection,” they barred Representative Zephyr from the House chamber, a punishment unprecedented in the history of the Montana House.

Following a national playbook developed by extremists in the Republican party, Montana Republicans have attacked the LBGTQ+ community throughout the legislative session with bills that deny basic and fundamental freedoms of expression and privacy. Many legislators have stood and opposed these bills, but when Zooey Zephyr, a trans woman duly elected to the Montana Legislature, dared to speak truth to Republican power, she received the severest sanctions. It is no coincidence that while there were other lesser penalties that could have been imposed, Republicans reserved the harshest punishment for a trans legislator.

As members of Missoula’s legislative delegation, we stand behind and with Representative Zooey Zephyr, our colleague and our friend. We are inspired by Zooey’s fierce advocacy and like her, we will continue to fight for the equal rights of all Montanans, regardless of race, creed, sex or sexual orientation. We celebrate the diversity of our Montana community and condemn Republican efforts to limit the basic freedoms to which all Montanans are entitled.

As the 68th Montana legislative session ends, our deepest regret is that the Republican majority has passed many bills limiting fundamental freedoms and Gov. Gianforte has signed them into law. As Democrats, it is our pledge to continue to work for all Montanans and their fundamental rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.