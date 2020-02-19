Missoula Senior Center needs community support, funding

Please make a financial donation to the Missoula Senior Center! The center is a 501(c)(3), making a donation tax-deductible.

The center receives no funds from government — city, county or state. It receives some reimbursement from Missoula Aging Services for the lunches it provides every weekday, but the full cost is not covered.

Many foundations now only want to support causes involving children. I suspect this is due to the advertising benefits from children wearing T-shirts displaying the donors’ names when the kids play basketball, soccer and other sports. The parents and grandparents watching appreciate the donors — but it is a rare senior to have parents even still alive.

Sadly, the center is so under-funded that even the five paid kitchen staff do not get any benefits, although they and the center’s volunteers (without whom the kitchen could not function) can eat lunch for free.