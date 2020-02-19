Missoula Senior Center needs community support, funding

Please make a financial donation to the Missoula Senior Center! The center is a 501(c)(3), making a donation tax-deductible.
The center receives no funds from government — city, county or state. It receives some reimbursement from Missoula Aging Services for the lunches it provides every weekday, but the full cost is not covered.
Many foundations now only want to support causes involving children. I suspect this is due to the advertising benefits from children wearing T-shirts displaying the donors’ names when the kids play basketball, soccer and other sports. The parents and grandparents watching appreciate the donors — but it is a rare senior to have parents even still alive.
Sadly, the center is so under-funded that even the five paid kitchen staff do not get any benefits, although they and the center’s volunteers (without whom the kitchen could not function) can eat lunch for free.
The lunches the center serves every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. are excellent and nutritious, including a main course, side dishes, soup, salad, beverages and desert — all for $5 for members ($7 for the public). The center will provide prepared sandwiches if a senior can’t eat the meal. Vegetarian options are often available. The center will pack lunches for people to take home. Low-income seniors who cannot pay can eat for free.
Some seniors can still ride their bicycles to the center, but many evidence the ravages of age and have physical limitations, movement being a major one. Many would have a hard time shopping and preparing their own meals.
The center provides many opportunities for the elderly to socialize. Many seniors were eating poorly and in isolation before they started eating at the center. There’s a thrift store where anyone can buy clothing and more that’s in good condition. Seniors get help preparing their taxes. Exciting travel opportunities and “Happenings” are offered. The center itself has become the place where the wintertime farmers’ market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you visit the website, TheMissoulaSeniorCenter.org, you can read the “Blazing Trails” newsletter. Under “Our Programs,” you can see the monthly menu and “Activities & Meetings.” You can also donate to the center on the website.
William H. Clarke is a member of the Missoula Senior Center.