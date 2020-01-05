Few would deny that one of the most pressing needs in Missoula is quality affordable housing. The reality for most people in Missoula is that reasonably priced apartments and houses tend to be in older structures, oftentimes outside the greater metropolitan area.
Missoula was not planned to be the beautiful city it has become. Missoula, like every other city in America, turned its back on the river and only used it for garbage and waste disposal, to send it downstream. It’s only been in recent decades that Missoula, like a lot of river cities, is trying to turn itself around and embrace the river.
For the riverfront to be truly integrated into the life of our city, we must build smart and intelligent housing to take advantage of the booming downtown just across the river. Developers have made significant investments in revitalization of existing and new structures.
It will require a diverse group of leaders and community members to come together and agree to compromise for the good of Missoula and its future. I want our riverfront to be a place that makes Missoula proud to show off.
I have a unique perspective on the proposed condos on Fourth Street, as I would like to live there and enjoy the benefits of downtown, the university and the trail system. This location is one of our best and most valuable real estate assets in Missoula. It sits on the river and riverfront property, and isn’t cheap to purchase and develop. Its value remains to be tapped in a way that can grow our economy, expand the tourism industry, create jobs and spark even more downtown and riverfront development.
I have walked the site, and gotten my hands on anything that has been distributed − early concept drawings and conversations with the developer and his local team. As with any project of this size, there is a significant difference between the people’s perception and the reality of the project. It’s high time the reality of this development be told, as Missoula’s riverfront was always intended for development, but that does not change the need to use the land more sensibly.
First is the price of the condo units. We have all read "a million dollars for a unit." But that’s all it is: a big, hairy number. I have seen the proposed mix of units and there are units starting below $250,000. Some units will certainly qualify as affordable housing, as it has a wide range of units and starting points. They are not just for people from out of state. Virtually everybody I have talked to in my social circle is interested in living in these units for the same reasons I have. And they are either all Missoula city residents or Missoula and Ravalli county residents.
Why isn’t anyone but realtors expressing support for the project? There are supporters, and if I remember right, there are over 38 names on a waiting list. What about moving any historic structures? Are they too fragile and rundown to save? I’ve walked around the neighborhood and seen the historic structures, and it’s obvious to anyone that they are 100 years old and haven’t been taken care of. I’ve been told they are exploring options.
The final thought that would make me proud to live there is that all of the local suppliers — from architects, contractors, landscapers, interior designers, electricians, plumbing and heating crafts people — are all going to originate in Missoula.