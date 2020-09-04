Missoula should shift police funds to crisis response, affordable housing

Many say that “defunding the police” is a dumb idea because the police deter and prevent crime.
Well, I had assumed that too until I went looking for the evidence. What I found was a National Academy of Sciences 2018 review (“Proactive Policing: Effects on Crime and Communities”) of all the research on the different strategies of “proactive” policing. This refers to all policing strategies that have as one of their goals the prevention of crime and not focused on uncovering ongoing crime or on responding to crimes once they have occurred.
At best the study found that just a handful of these strategies provided a clear, short-term, 6–20% reduction in police calls. The rest of the policing strategies were inconclusive, ineffective or had other problems, such as racial profiling. No evidence of long-term crime reduction was found. Using current practices, the police in the best of circumstances does not prevent 80% of all crime.
And once police arrest someone of a crime — and the courts convict and sentence them to prison — in Montana that person has a 50-70% chance of returning to prison for any reason within the first three years of release. In contrast, Norway has a 20% re-offending rate.
Further, we make illegal activities that are not criminal, such as drug use, prostitution and in some cities, peaceful protest. And we keep legal activities that are criminal, such as climate destruction, exploitation of workers and police murder.
The public safety strategy of targeting people who use drugs, or who sleep on the streets, or who are Native and wearing a hoodie is a very expensive and tragic failure. Lives are ruined and millions of dollars are spent, and there is very little to show except expanding prisons, a revolving criminal justice door, a population that distrusts the law.
The City of Missoula has an opportunity to make a modest but significant start to addressing this upside-down reality of policing and the criminal system. The City Council should support the demands of The 1700 for Liberation by transferring the money proposed to hire more police officers and increasing the police budget, to funding a more robust 24/7 mobile mental health crisis response team and fully support the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. But this is just the beginning.
The whole system of law-making, policing and prisons is under deserved scrutiny. As citizens we should not demand of the police to solve all of our disagreeable problems. As a community we should look at ways that effectively protect public safety, promote economic and social justice, and truly rehabilitate violent offenders, such as Norway’s Halden Prison.
Brooklyn College sociologist Alex Vitale, author of “Beyond Policing,” recently said, “We just cannot fix policing with a set of superficial, technocratic reforms, because they don’t address the way the most basic needs of people have themselves been defunded, creating the “crime” that must be policed in the first place.”
Mark Anderlik of Missoula is co-chair of the Western Montana Democratic Socialists of America.
