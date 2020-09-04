Missoula should shift police funds to crisis response, affordable housing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many say that “defunding the police” is a dumb idea because the police deter and prevent crime.

Well, I had assumed that too until I went looking for the evidence. What I found was a National Academy of Sciences 2018 review (“Proactive Policing: Effects on Crime and Communities”) of all the research on the different strategies of “proactive” policing. This refers to all policing strategies that have as one of their goals the prevention of crime and not focused on uncovering ongoing crime or on responding to crimes once they have occurred.

At best the study found that just a handful of these strategies provided a clear, short-term, 6–20% reduction in police calls. The rest of the policing strategies were inconclusive, ineffective or had other problems, such as racial profiling. No evidence of long-term crime reduction was found. Using current practices, the police in the best of circumstances does not prevent 80% of all crime.

And once police arrest someone of a crime — and the courts convict and sentence them to prison — in Montana that person has a 50-70% chance of returning to prison for any reason within the first three years of release. In contrast, Norway has a 20% re-offending rate.