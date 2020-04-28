Missoula should tap TIF instead of raising gas tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the June 2020 ballot, Missoula County voters face numerous local ballot measures to increase taxes. One measure will be a local option gas tax. Months ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc it has inflicted on our lives and economy, this tax was not appropriate for Missoula County residents and businesses. Now, though, it is unconscionable for Missoula County commissioners to add to the financial strain and hardship besetting us all.

This gas tax will be in addition to the statewide increase enacted by some members of the 2017 Montana Legislature, currently being phased in across the state. In 2020, Montana families are paying five cents more per gallon than in 2017, and the state gas tax increases again in 2021. The 2017 Legislature agreed that our communities needed to improve infrastructure, but it was important to ensure that infrastructure dollars were used to improve our roads, and that our constituents would have time to adjust to the extra expense. Missoula County has received over $700,000 as a result of the statewide tax, and the city has received $2.5 million.