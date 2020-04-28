Missoula should tap TIF instead of raising gas tax

On the June 2020 ballot, Missoula County voters face numerous local ballot measures to increase taxes. One measure will be a local option gas tax. Months ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic and the havoc it has inflicted on our lives and economy, this tax was not appropriate for Missoula County residents and businesses. Now, though, it is unconscionable for Missoula County commissioners to add to the financial strain and hardship besetting us all.
This gas tax will be in addition to the statewide increase enacted by some members of the 2017 Montana Legislature, currently being phased in across the state. In 2020, Montana families are paying five cents more per gallon than in 2017, and the state gas tax increases again in 2021. The 2017 Legislature agreed that our communities needed to improve infrastructure, but it was important to ensure that infrastructure dollars were used to improve our roads, and that our constituents would have time to adjust to the extra expense. Missoula County has received over $700,000 as a result of the statewide tax, and the city has received $2.5 million.
You may recall that the Missoula City Council’s Public Works Committee proposed this very same local option gas tax in 2016. At that time, the county-wide tax was estimated to generate somewhere between $600,000 and $1 million, with $232,000 coming from nonresidents. This local option tax was pitched as a way to capture “tourist” revenue, but Missoulians would still cover most of that tax. The 2016 proposal did not have the support to make it to the ballot. How is it that, after receiving nearly $3 million from the statewide gas tax, county commissioners expect the public to support further increased taxes?
These regressive taxes hit working families hardest. Many are struggling to make ends meet amidst this pandemic. Our friends and neighbors cannot afford another tax, especially on their transportation. More families are living outside Missoula County and commuting due to the oppressive costs of living in Missoula. Those families already carry a heavy burden with higher fuel costs. It’s our shared responsibility to eliminate any needless impact on the budgets of the most vulnerable in our communities.
This new tax not only impacts consumers, but small businesses as well. Vehicles must get to job sites, products are transported to local stores, restaurants and directly to consumers, and service vehicles need to assist customers. Smaller companies can only absorb so much additional expense and remain profitable before being forced to raise prices. The cost of goods and services will rise for every Missoula County resident. We need to focus on reviving our local economy after this crisis, and additional taxation defeats that goal.
This local option gas tax has been pushed as a way to prevent additional property tax increases, but there are no protections built in to ensure it does. Our local governments do not have a revenue problem, not by a long shot; they have a spending problem. The city and county need to increase efficiencies and narrow their focus in order to improve our infrastructure.
To do this, they need look no further than the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, which brings in over $12 million a year. If the city simply took a $1.5 million annual distribution from the tax increment financing districts, it would provide roughly $500,000 per year to both the city and the county, with an added bonus $500,000 to schools.
Otherwise, that money will inevitably be used for more pet projects such as motel purchases, bridges to islands, and massive corporate giveaways ($3.6 million to the Mercantile; $1.8 million to the Marriott; $7 million to Southgate Mall).
Jesse Ramos represents Ward 4 on the Missoula City Council and Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, represents House District 97 in the Montana legislature.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!