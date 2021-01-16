Missoula teens: Transgender kids deserve access to sports, medical care

We are a group of teenagers who stand up for what we believe in. We think that transgender kids and their families deserve just as much medical care and access to activities as anyone else.

House Bill 112 will cause transgender youth to participate in sports at a lower rate, aiding to a less healthy lifestyle. Not being able to participate in sports as the identified gender can have a very negative effect on the mental health of trans youth causing them to feel alienated and keeping them from participating. This can be detrimental to both physical and mental health.

HB 113 will make it very difficult, if not impossible, for transgender youth and their families to get the medical help if they choose to physically transition. This can cause trans kids to experience high levels of dysphoria. Body dysphoria can in turn cause depression and/or eating disorders in an attempt to have some control over their body. No family or child will ever be forced to use hormones or surgery; this bill does not protect children! Decisions about gender affirming medical care are made carefully between the adolescent, their family, their therapist and their doctors. Having the government make a law restricting this would be inappropriate, dangerous and discriminatory.