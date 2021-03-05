Missoula's housing emergency just got worse

Families and other renters are being evicted from their homes in Bonner in six weeks ("Bonner renters to face brutal housing market with sale of mill site homes," Feb. 23). It doesn't have to happen.

Yes, I know that it's perfectly legal for Steve Nelson and Mike Boehme to evict whomever they choose. And that is the root of the problem.

They gambled on bitcoin and lost, and now they are making their tenants pay. For owners, buying houses to rent out is simply a business proposition. When selling a house, its tenants are merely a nuisance. For the tenants, losing their homes means that their lives are turned upside down, with little notice. Some are already on housing assistance and will likely become homeless.

This is happening to their tenants due to no fault of their own.

• It is happening to them in the middle of the pandemic.

• It is happening to them in cold weather.

• It is happening to them in the middle of Missoula's housing emergency.