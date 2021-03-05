Missoula's housing emergency just got worse

Families and other renters are being evicted from their homes in Bonner in six weeks ("Bonner renters to face brutal housing market with sale of mill site homes," Feb. 23). It doesn't have to happen.
Yes, I know that it's perfectly legal for Steve Nelson and Mike Boehme to evict whomever they choose. And that is the root of the problem.
They gambled on bitcoin and lost, and now they are making their tenants pay. For owners, buying houses to rent out is simply a business proposition. When selling a house, its tenants are merely a nuisance. For the tenants, losing their homes means that their lives are turned upside down, with little notice. Some are already on housing assistance and will likely become homeless.
This is happening to their tenants due to no fault of their own.
• It is happening to them in the middle of the pandemic.
• It is happening to them in cold weather.
• It is happening to them in the middle of Missoula's housing emergency.
As COVID numbers start to decline, the number of wealthy COVID refugees coming here may also start to decline, and housing prices could be at their peak. That means that other savvy investors may start selling off their rental properties forcing even more renters into the street.
Clearly, there is nothing to protect renters from the brutality of the market. It only works for wealthy owners like Nelson and Boehme. There isn’t a clearer example of what's wrong with allocating housing and vital resources via the market.
Note, these 23 households are only news because there are so many at once from a single owner. The housing emergency is much broader and affects far more people than these. My own landlord just raised my rent twice in four months, 7.5%. A couple of years back it was raised three times in 11 months.
I’ve contacted my City Council members, the county commissioners, state legislators, the governor and our federal representative and senators with concrete things that can be done about the housing emergency. Those who bothered to respond punted, claiming to be powerless.
No one with power will save us. Indeed, the majority of the state Legislature are landlords or work in real estate. They have no interest in saving us.
The disaster in Bonner is a microcosm and result of the gross wealth inequality nationwide. That wealth imbalance must be overturned. An edifice that produces homelessness needs restructuring.
Robbie Liben is a renter who lives in Missoula.