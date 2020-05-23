Missoula's plan for a 2-cent gas tax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nearly every day we hear two truths about our county: property taxes in Missoula county are too high and our roads are in bad shape. We can’t disagree; the burden on residential property taxes has steadily increased over the last 30 years, as places like Smurfit Stone and the Bonner Lumber Mill have gone out of business. And the legislature hasn’t made local option sales tax available for places with more than 5,500 people. Residential property now covers about 60% of all local property tax, which is a huge shift in the last three decades. Similarly, over the past couple decades we’ve not kept up with road maintenance, and now we’re financially way behind.

As leaders in local government, our response to these needs is often, “property taxes are the only tool we have under state law.” That response just isn’t satisfying to us, or to our constituents, as there is one tool we haven’t tried yet: the 2-cent local option gas tax. The state legislature allows counties to put a 2-cent gas tax on the ballot, and then the voters decide.

Simply put, to bring our roads back into good repair our community needs resources, other than property taxes. A capped-by-law, 2-cent gas tax, where the funds are dedicated solely to road maintenance under statute, and is a great option for a number of reasons.