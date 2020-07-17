Missoulian prints balanced news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am exercising my U.S. and Montana Constitutional First Amendment Rights by writing this. Living in Flathead County makes it difficult to be published on opinion pages of the local newspapers: Daily Inter Lake; Whitefish Pilot; Bigfork Eagle; Hungry Horse News (all owned by the Daily Inter Lake) who all have abandoned long ago influential policies of publishing all opinions under now retired DIL editor Frank Miele; and the for-free independent weekly newspaper called the Flathead Beacon (worth about what you pay for it).

Especially in an election year, if an Op-Ed writer is not a conservative Republican, these current ultra-conservative editors feel a progressive Op-Ed or Letter to the Editor might convince their mostly conservative Republican readership to abandon their capitalism-only party and vote for the more caring-for-people-and-wildlife Democratic Party instead. We used to call this censorship!

There is an alternative. Buy and read the best Montana newspaper: The Missoulian. It is available on some newsstands; and can be subscribed to for home delivery in Flathead County, in addition to a full e-edition.

What you will get is all the local and national and world news (from the front page on, not buried in the back pages); well-represented opinions of all political persuasions; and editorial integrity as taught in journalism schools.

By purchasing the Missoulian, and telling your friends about it, the Missoulian will be encouraged to expand their distribution to more newsstands in Flathead County, enabling all Montanans, regardless of political persuasions, to see a more balanced presentation of the news and the opportunity to see our own Op-Eds in print, not just concentrations of those on the far right.

Bill Baum, retired aerospace engineering consultant, wildlife advocate, living in Whitefish

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0