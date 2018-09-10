The citizens of Missoula pay over $3.5 million for street lighting; 10 percent is paid through the city’s general fund, the remaining 90 percent comes right out of our pockets. If citizens want to be outraged over how they are being taxed, this is clearly one place on which to focus.
Last year I paid more for my lighting district assessment than I paid for the Parks District and just slightly less than I paid for the Road District.
The majority of the lighting infrastructure in Missoula is owned and operated by Northwestern Energy. This infrastructure has been in place for decades and we citizens have paid for it dozens of times over. The infrastructure is old, fixtures are energy inefficient, and the light quality and quantity is poor. Missoulians are getting ripped off.
City council will hold a public hearing on the lighting district resolution Monday, Sept. 10. Unfortunately I can’t attend. If council doesn’t reject this resolution outright, it should move the resolution in a better direction.
This is our community and we should demand financial accountability from Northwestern Energy. We should also demand Northwestern Energy articulate a plan for how it intends to modernize the system and provide value for the money we spend.
If Northwestern Energy won’t do this, we should consider cutting them loose and doing the job ourselves.