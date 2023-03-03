Much has been written recently about the changes in public education that are being proposed this legislative session.

Some bills are most definitely worthy of support by public education advocates. Some are most definitely not. But even with the “good” bills, there is a disconnect that is being swept under the carpet, glossed over, and ignored as the self-anointed monarchs of education present their opinions on “reforming” public education in Montana.

The genesis of all this reform came largely from two meetings last year, one in June and one in September, that brought together the constitutional players that shape education in Montana: the governor’s office, the Board of Public Education, the Board of Regents, the Office of Public Instruction, the School Boards Association, and, of course, legislators.

There were powerful presentations on education systems around the world. However, of the 60 or so people gathered, one demographic was conspicuously missing: current educators. They were left out of the pivotal conversations last year and they are now being undermined by this Legislature.

And this is the disconnect: the lawmakers are once again bringing a top-down approach to changing the way education is delivered in Montana.

The same people who are passing these ostensibly “transformational” education bills are also voting for measures that would further muffle the voices of teachers. They voted for eliminating the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council, a group of professionals in the field of education established by the Legislature 35 years ago to assist the Board of Public Education.

They voted for bills that would impede our professional educators from helping the students they serve by gagging them on a host of subjects. And they voted against providing mental health services for students.

It’s not enough to bring “reform” to public education; a true public education advocate would also fight back on attempts to demean and disrespect the profession.

We expect our public school teachers to be educators, counselors, nurses, advisers, record keepers and more. We ask more and give less. No person enters the teaching profession because of the pay or just because they “like kids.” They enter because they have a calling to work with young people to help them achieve their full potential and to leave this world a better place than they found it.

While it is true that we do not give our educators adequate compensation or resources for the work that they do, that is only part of the reason that teachers are leaving the profession in droves.

The other part is the lack of respect that their profession is being afforded by would-be experts outside the field. The attacks on teachers are growing. This Legislature should be bringing bills to support their work not disparage it with false narratives.

One repeated thread from the presentations last year, explaining why the United States did not lead the world in educational outcomes, was the difference in the way teachers were valued in other countries compared to the U.S.

It was frequently highlighted that the solution to any problem needs to have the input of those who will implement change. There isn’t much of that going on this session and hasn’t been for quite some time at the legislative level.

Again, instead of standing by while legislators bring bills ordering teachers and school administrators to do (or not do) this, that or the other, how about pushing back hard on those bills being brought that make teachers targets for the anti-public school faction and that restrict school administrators and boards from supporting their teachers.

“Reforms” won’t matter if we make Montana the last place an educator would want to serve.

Grasstops are powerful and they are flexing their muscles this session, but it is the grassroots that bring the change.