Monica Tranel: Real reform, not FEAR, will clean up government corruption

Ryan Zinke just announced that his first act in Congress would be a law he is calling the “FEAR Act,” which he claims reforms the government bureaucracy.

But this ill-conceived proposal is half-baked and threatens the livelihoods of our fellow Montanans who work to prevent and fight forest fires, keep planes from crashing into each other, maintain our national parks and federal public lands, assure workplace and product safety, assist farmers and ranchers, thin forests around our homes, advise small business, protect fish and game, provide services to tribes, and deliver the mail. That’s bad for everyone whose careers have been built around doing that work, and bad for all of us who rely on these vital public services.

More than 13,000 Montanans work for the federal government. Zinke’s FEAR Act will disincentivize good people from entering public service and will fire experts whose knowledge and talents are needed.

Zinke admits that the law – as he wrote it – may mistakenly target front-line workers or interrupt essential services. But he assures us that once introduced in Congress, his bill will somehow magically be amended to protect the public and Montana’s hard-working federal workers. But we don’t need, and shouldn’t elect, a Congressman who introduces bad bills with the hope that somehow more knowledgeable members of Congress will clean them up.

Over 125 years ago, Congress rejected the spoils system and provided that merit, not political connections, should determine who got hired to work for the federal government. Since then we have benefited from the experience and professional expertise of federal workers. They sent us to the moon, gave us the internet, the weather reports we check every day, and the Fort Peck dam that Zinke claims brought his family to Montana.

Zinke’s FEAR Act would reverse all that. Make no mistake about it: Zinke is proposing to restore the bad old days when politicians handed out government jobs like candy and the public had to swallow the resulting incompetence and corruption.

The most glaring problem with Zinke’s FEAR Act is that it does not stop the most obvious form of government corruption: the revolving door that lets former government officials profit from the companies they once regulated. I support closing that door by banning lobbyists from ever fundraising for candidates and increasing the “cooling off” period from its current one-year ban to a five-year ban for former Congress members to work in industries that have business before the federal government.

It’s not surprising that Zinke would wrongly police competent essential workers and not police his own corruption because he’s not serving the public, he’s watching out for himself. As Interior Secretary, he recommended reducing the Bears Ears Monument by 85% so that oil, gas, and coal drilling could occur on sacred and public lands. After Zinke left office, he went on to earn lots of money “consulting” for companies that stood to profit from Zinke’s trade of public land for private industry gain.

Last year alone, ConocoPhillips paid Zinke $460,000. Are they paying for Zinke’s knowledge – or for his vote? Are we really expected to believe that Zinke’s recommendation to take away land from the public was driven by the public good instead of his own private future earnings? Last week, Zinke’s trail of corruption added another stop, with the Investigator General report that Zinke lied to investigators about his conduct.

If there’s anything good about the FEAR Act, it’s its name. Because the act, and Zinke’s intentions, are truly to be feared.