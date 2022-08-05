Monica Tranel: Three ways for Congress to focus on the public’s business

In 1963, then-Senator Mike Mansfield explained, “We are here to do the public’s business.”

On the trail I have heard over and over that voters don’t know who to trust. We should be able to trust that Congress will act in the public interest. Money in politics erodes that trust. Here are three needed solutions to end corruption.

First, money in politics allows members of Congress to enjoy a direct financial benefit from the laws that are before them. In February 2020, Senator Richard Burr received classified information about COVID-19, and sold — on one day — $1.7 million in stock holdings in companies such as hotels that would be impacted by the forecasted economic pain. Recently, Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bought millions of dollars of stock in the computer-chip company Nvidia right before a bill was introduced to increase semiconductor manufacturing.

These are not isolated examples. In 2021, dozens of lawmakers and 182 staffers made millions by trading stocks they were regulating. If Congressional members have a financial stake in the outcome of a law, we have no guarantee that they will advance the public good if enacting the legislation causes them to take a personal financial loss, or harm the public in order to feather their own nests.

In Congress, I will support the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, a bill that requires all Congress members, their spouses, and their children to divest themselves of individual stocks or place them in a blind trust.

And I won’t wait until the right law passes to do the right thing. If elected, I will create a blind trust for assets my husband and I own. I will not engage in direct trading of individual stocks. No one on my staff will be permitted to work on issues in which they have a personal financial interest.

I call on Ryan Zinke and John Lamb to pledge to do the same.

Second, the revolving door of members of Congress and administration officials leaving office and taking lavishly paid lobbying or consulting jobs with the very industries they were once expected to oversee must stop. When Zinke resigned from the Interior Department in disgrace, he immediately began making money from oil companies that operate on our public lands. And he made a lot of money. From 2015 when he entered Congress, his wealth increased 13-fold to $35 million. Was it really possible for Zinke to serve the public interest, rather than oil company interests, when he knew those lucrative arrangements lay ahead? Congress must pass an ethics law barring former members from working in the field they regulated for five years after their term ends. I will champion this bill, and hold myself up to this standard.

Third, corporate and out-of-state interests pour millions into campaigns. I’m honored to represent those who live in our new district. But, now, a seat in Congress can be purchased by the highest bidder. Since the primary, 70% of my campaign donations are from people living and working in Montana. For Zinke, only 6% of his campaign donations were from Montanans. Zinke has proven himself to be a shill for those who are buying him. You know that I will work for you.

This race presents a clear choice. Montanans can choose someone who does the bidding of his out-of-state donors and corporate clients, or a Montanan whose paycheck comes signed by the voters of Montana. I have an undivided loyalty to serve Montana. In Congress I will do the public’s business, and fight to end corruption.