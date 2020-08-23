Monica Tranel uniquely qualified

If you were out on the roads of western Montana recently, you might have encountered Monica Tranel, biking alongside your vehicle. Monica is running (and biking) for the District 4 seat on the Public Service Commission, the government body that regulates the rates and quality of utility companies. She recently biked 550 miles to see first-hand what powers up Montana. She visited and learned about dams, fiber projects and transmission lines, while also hearing directly from voters on her stops.
Monica’s bike tour was typical of her in many ways. For one thing, as a former Olympic athlete for Team USA, she has the energy and drive to get things done, including riding hundreds of miles in 100-degree heat. And then there’s the fact that she grew up on a Montana ranch, where she learned to love Montana’s dramatic landscapes and small towns and communities. And finally, she is the mother of three daughters and a thoughtful, curious and respectful listener who is intent on doing the best job she possibly can as a commissioner on behalf of the Montana families and communities she will represent.
Monica is uniquely qualified to do the work of a Public Service Commissioner. She has over two decades of experience working for Montanans as an attorney, arguing in front of the Public Service Commission and the Supreme Court. Her work has already helped save millions of dollars for Montana families through lower electric bills, and has helped bring millions of dollars to Montana through investment in renewable energy projects. She thoroughly understands the law and economics of regulating monopoly utilities like Northwestern Energy.
Fair utility rates for Montana’s families and small businesses are essential in making sure our communities are able to get by during these tough times. From her very first day in office, she will work hard to make sure Montanans get a fair deal, and she has a track record to prove it. At the same time, Monica has the experience and drive to lead Montana to a renewable, reliable, and affordable energy future.
Unlike Monica, her opponent in this race, Jennifer Fielder, is an extremist who prefers conspiracy theories to the law, science and facts. Commissioners cannot work that way; they need to sift through mountains of facts, process reams of data, and make careful, objective judgments rather than parroting back fake theories they see on Facebook.
While Monica has marked her career by fighting hard and working for Montanans, Jennifer Fielder has been missing in action. Last legislative session, Fielder skipped out on 15 of the mere 87 days the MT Legislature was in session — that is 17% of the time she was supposed to be representing Montana. At the same time, as the CEO of American Lands Council, Fielder has advanced her career by attacking our public lands.
At the end of the day, Montanans need a hard-working, competent, professional commissioner who will fight for fair rates and a sound energy future — a careless, unprepared, no-show politician like Jennifer Fielder just won't do the job.
We all know this now, but it bears repeating: The 2020 election will be critical for the future of the country and Montana, and more than ever, it is critical that people vote. But as important as voting in those statewide races is, it’s equally important to vote “down the ballot” in local legislative races and for Monica Tranel for Public Service Commission. I urge you to join me in voting for all the highly qualified Democrats running for public office on the ballot in November. Visit our website: MissoulaDemocrats.org
Karen Wickersham is chair of the Missoula County Democrats.
