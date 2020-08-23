Monica Tranel uniquely qualified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you were out on the roads of western Montana recently, you might have encountered Monica Tranel, biking alongside your vehicle. Monica is running (and biking) for the District 4 seat on the Public Service Commission, the government body that regulates the rates and quality of utility companies. She recently biked 550 miles to see first-hand what powers up Montana. She visited and learned about dams, fiber projects and transmission lines, while also hearing directly from voters on her stops.

Monica’s bike tour was typical of her in many ways. For one thing, as a former Olympic athlete for Team USA, she has the energy and drive to get things done, including riding hundreds of miles in 100-degree heat. And then there’s the fact that she grew up on a Montana ranch, where she learned to love Montana’s dramatic landscapes and small towns and communities. And finally, she is the mother of three daughters and a thoughtful, curious and respectful listener who is intent on doing the best job she possibly can as a commissioner on behalf of the Montana families and communities she will represent.