Monitoring water quality on the Big Hole River

As with all river corridors, we recognize that in the Big Hole there is an intersection of use wherein the needs of wildlife, agriculture, recreation, the fishing industry, and drinking water all coincide. The common denominator for all uses is the availability of abundant, clean water. We all depend on it. Water chemistry testing can give us insight into nutrient loads, pollutant concentrations, and dissolved oxygen levels while macroinvertebrate sampling can provide insight into the biological impact of those pollutant levels. Through both, we are able to paint a picture of the physical and chemical health of the watershed, against which we can measure changes in the future and foster the best possible conditions for the health of this blue-ribbon fishery and agricultural lifeblood.