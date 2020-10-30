Montana agriculture endorses Matt Rosendale

Montana farmers and ranchers are the best in the world, but for reasons entirely out of their control they are struggling right now. With just a single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it is critical we elect someone who understands the challenges we face and who will be a strong advocate for Montana agriculture in Washington.

In this race the choice couldn’t be more clear—that is why the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, the Montana Stockgrowers Association, and members of the agriculture community across our state have endorsed Matt Rosendale for Congress. Now more than ever, Montana agriculture needs someone we can trust to fight for us in Congress—someone who will be a strong voice in Washington.

That voice is Matt Rosendale.

Agriculture already faces more uncertainty and volatility than most industries. Matt Rosendale is the right candidate to represent our state because he understands the challenges faced by ag producers and recognizes that agriculture is the backbone of Montana’s economy. Matt will work with President Trump to negotiate fair trade deals to ensure that Montana farmers and ranchers will finally have the level playing field they need and expanded market access for their products.