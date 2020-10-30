Montana agriculture endorses Matt Rosendale

Montana farmers and ranchers are the best in the world, but for reasons entirely out of their control they are struggling right now. With just a single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, it is critical we elect someone who understands the challenges we face and who will be a strong advocate for Montana agriculture in Washington.
In this race the choice couldn’t be more clear—that is why the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, the Montana Stockgrowers Association, and members of the agriculture community across our state have endorsed Matt Rosendale for Congress. Now more than ever, Montana agriculture needs someone we can trust to fight for us in Congress—someone who will be a strong voice in Washington.
That voice is Matt Rosendale.
Agriculture already faces more uncertainty and volatility than most industries. Matt Rosendale is the right candidate to represent our state because he understands the challenges faced by ag producers and recognizes that agriculture is the backbone of Montana’s economy. Matt will work with President Trump to negotiate fair trade deals to ensure that Montana farmers and ranchers will finally have the level playing field they need and expanded market access for their products.
Throughout his time in the State Legislature and as State Auditor, Matt Rosendale has demonstrated that he is pro-business, and has supported tax relief and regulatory relief for the agriculture industry. Rosendale supported a bill that lowered Business Equipment Tax rates and increased exemptions for farmers and ranchers. This bill tremendously helped our industry stay competitive with other states that do not have the burden of this tax.
He also supported measures to roll back unnecessary red tape that had been burdening agri-businesses. In his time serving us in Helena, Rosendale has always fought to strengthen Montana’s economy and put Montana agriculture first.
And most importantly, Matt has been a steadfast champion for our property rights. He’s opposed measures to take property from farmers and ranchers, including the enormous WOTUS land grab attempted by the Obama administration. His opponent, Kathleen Williams, voted in favor of taking ag property.
But after speaking with Rosendale and reviewing his plan to reignite our economy, it is clear that he is not just in tune with the current needs of the agriculture community, but recognizes the need for innovation to ensure a prosperous future as well.
With the COVID-19 pandemic hurting the state’s economy, Matt has a plan to help farmers stay connected and thrive during these difficult times including increasing rural access to broadband and better technologies to help modernize our industry and increase efficiency and production.
Matt Rosendale is an outspoken supporter of the Montana agriculture community and if elected he will continue to fight tirelessly to establish fair deals for our farmers and ranchers, promote Country of Origin Labeling (COOL), and ensure that the needs of the agriculture community are addressed. I would encourage all who are invested in the future of Montana agriculture, to vote for Matt Rosendale to be our next representative in Congress.
Debby Barrett is the former Republican President of the Montana State Senate and a rancher from Dillon.
