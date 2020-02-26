Montana anglers and water users win with LWCF

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As Montanans, most of us like to work hard and play hard. To do so, we cherish access to our waters and public lands. The state’s FAS program guarantees that every Montanan, regardless of their background, has a chance to experience our world-class waterways. Whether it’s boating with the family, inner tubing on a hot day with friends, bird watching, waterfowl hunting, fishing or enjoying a walk along the river with the dog after work, our FAS program helps people connect with their natural world every day.

In 2020 we have the chance to get full, permanent, dedicated funding for LWCF done. It’s taken years of focused advocacy from sportswomen and men like us, as well as leadership from congressional champions for public access. Montanans will be better off if we can work together to make it happen. While Montana already has incredible public access to our lakes and streams, we can and should do more. With full LWCF funding, Montana can build on the legacy of our FAS program by pursuing the goal of an FAS every 12 miles of our navigable waters.