Montana anglers and water users win with LWCF

Winter offers the chance to reflect on all Montana has to offer and to anticipate adventures that spring brings. Many of us can recall stories involving a special day or days on one of Montana’s world-class rivers and lakes. We should all feel thankful to live in a state with so many beautiful waterways and a heritage of great outdoor opportunities.
As an avid angler, I’m especially grateful that Montana’s U.S. senators are advocating for full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Taking care of our clean water resources, as well as ensuring public access, are values that Montanans share. Sens. Jon Tester (D) and Steve Daines (R) know that LWCF has helped Montana acquire or improve fishing access sites in Montana. Plus, the fund has ensured the protection of countless acres of land and water for recreation and healthy habitat. That’s why they’re pressing their fellow senators to fully and permanently fund LWCF, passing on this program’s benefits to future generations.
From days spent ice fishing on Ft. Peck Reservoir, to floating the Yellowstone during salmon fly season, or summer days recreating on Flathead Lake, the majority of our water recreation opportunities are made possible by Montana’s Fishing Access Sites (FAS) program. With more than 330 FAS around the Treasure State, these entryways to our waterways are essential to our outdoor heritage. We share these gems with other Montanans and with visitors. More than three quarters of Montana’s FAS have directly benefited from LWCF investment. Winning full, permanent funding for this program will continue this legacy of access.
You have free articles remaining.
As Montanans, most of us like to work hard and play hard. To do so, we cherish access to our waters and public lands. The state’s FAS program guarantees that every Montanan, regardless of their background, has a chance to experience our world-class waterways. Whether it’s boating with the family, inner tubing on a hot day with friends, bird watching, waterfowl hunting, fishing or enjoying a walk along the river with the dog after work, our FAS program helps people connect with their natural world every day.
In 2020 we have the chance to get full, permanent, dedicated funding for LWCF done. It’s taken years of focused advocacy from sportswomen and men like us, as well as leadership from congressional champions for public access. Montanans will be better off if we can work together to make it happen. While Montana already has incredible public access to our lakes and streams, we can and should do more. With full LWCF funding, Montana can build on the legacy of our FAS program by pursuing the goal of an FAS every 12 miles of our navigable waters.
Montana Trout Unlimited just released a new interactive map that shows all current access points and highlights the need to improve the FAS program. Establishing more FAS locations isn’t just good for average anglers like you and me, it’s also good for our local communities, businesses and economies. From Ennis to Lewistown, when access wins, so does Main Street, Montana. Thanks to our two U.S. senators, we are closer than ever to realizing our goal. Let them know you appreciate their hard work on behalf of all Montanans.
To learn more about Montana Trout Unlimited’s work to protect Montana’s cold-water fisheries and stream access and to view the interactive FAS map, visit www.montanatu.org.
Sharon Sweeney Fee, R.N., Ph.D.., resides in Livingston and is the state council chair of Montana Trout Unlimited.