Montana at crossroads with future of energy grid

The Overton window is the range of policies politically acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time. Inside of this Overton window, we see the constant battle back and forth between the Democratic and Republican political parties in the U.S. Regardless of what the scientific community has reported to policymakers, the Overton window has trapped our political system in a tornado of middle-ground climate policy, leaving our greenhouse gas emissions on a steady incline.

As we nosedive towards catastrophic, irreversible climate tipping points, political leadership that matches up to the scale of the crisis is nowhere to be seen.

We are currently at a crossroads for the future of Montana’s energy grid. While Northwestern Energy executives are wanting to double their energy portfolio in the next five years with fracking for gas in our state and investing in more coal power, science is demanding drastic changes away from consuming fossil-fuel powered energy. The ratepayers of Montana and the Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) must speak out against Northwestern Energy’s 2019 electricity supply resource procurement plan before it is too late.