Montana cannot afford to wait until after the election

Economists are now predicting that the blow to Montana’s economy this year will be worse than anything we’ve experienced since World War II. Nearly 100,000 Montanans have filed unemployment claims since March 1, with Montana suffering significantly more job loss per capita than any state in the Northern Rockies.

While we appreciate some of the actions taken to slow the spread of the virus, the unprecedented job loss we’re experiencing compared to our neighboring states is a direct result of the length of our closure and the essential status arbitrarily assigned to certain industries. These restrictions already will lead to a drastic drop in this year’s tax revenue, blowing a huge fiscal hole in our budget and forcing us down an unsustainable path over this next decade.

The highly reputable Moody’s organization is predicting a 15.4% decrease in Montana state revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. Given current figures from the Legislative Fiscal Division, Governor Bullock’s proposed spending will leave Montanans with a $390 million budget shortfall for FY 2021. This trend will only continue in FY 2022 if we do not act now, with projections showing revenue shortfalls of an additional $209 million. That means that the state of Montana faces a potential $600 million shortfall over the next two years.