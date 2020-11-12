Montana Democrats must refocus on the fundamentals

Election Day was a bloodbath for Democrats in Montana, demoralizing the party responsible for decades of enormous progress in our state. But we should’ve seen it coming. Here’s why:
If you’re a Montanan worried about paying your bills or keeping your head above water, you’re probably not losing sleep over “public lands” and “dark money.” No, you’re focused on your job, your family and how to get ahead in this economy, amid a pandemic. More importantly, you’re looking for leaders who pay attention to those same priorities.
But by 2020, many Montana Democrats were no longer talking about the everyday realities most families face. We’d somehow stopped concentrating on the most fundamental of issues: Jobs. In fact, you can’t even find the word “jobs” in the “Guiding Principles” of the state party’s official platform.
It’s time to remedy that. Montana Democrats need to stand for more than just issues that play to our base. If we want to avoid the obscurity facing Democrats in the Dakotas, we need to rebuild a brand focused on pocketbooks and paychecks. We should never stop supporting and defending unions, public schools, a higher minimum wage, and clean air and water (just to name a few), but we can’t treat those things as mutually exclusive to matters like a stronger business economy, more efficient government, and even responsible energy development. Promoting these issues doesn’t turn us into Republicans. It’s what grounds Montana Democrats in the reality of the state we call home.
Families in Montana are constantly pushed to do more with less — especially in a pandemic. But rarely in this election did statewide Democrats talk about making government more efficient to be more effective. While we all believe a well-funded and well-run government is critical to a functioning society, most Montanans know that anything can be run better — be it a private business or a state agency. It’s time Democrats got back on board when it comes to pushing innovation and cost-effective efficiency in government.
On energy, our state has been slowly moving toward a more diversified, cleaner and renewable portfolio. But for years to come, we’ll still depend on traditional resources to keep the lights on. Coal may be a dirty rock, but when Democrats treat it like a dirty word, we alienate Montanans who rely on it to make a living (many who were once Democrats). Some cities in Montana are built on coal and hard rock mining, and we should defend their livelihoods while at the same time advancing the imminent renewable energy economy of tomorrow.
Finally, on the environment, we need to fight like hell for clean air and water — and protect the open spaces that define our state. The defense of “public lands” has helped us win some very close elections. But it’s becoming a tired mantra that now sounds more like a calling card for environmentalists, and less a defense of an issue connecting us all as Montanans. Words matter, and we need to be re-thinking how we talk, in economic terms, about protecting the environment, defending open space, and stopping climate change.
In Montana, Democrats have a choice: Adopt the messaging of national Democrats — and lose more elections in Montana. Or, be Montana Democrats again — and show the rest of the country how pragmatism, practicality, a little personality, and a focus on economic fundamentals wins tough races across red states and rural America.
Democrats who just claim to have those “Montana values” won’t cut it. A new generation of independent-minded Montana Democrats who personify those values is the only way out of this newfound wilderness.
Harper Lawson lives in Helena. He was campaign manager to former Gov. Brian Schweitzer, and chief of staff to former Secretary of State Linda McCulloch.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!