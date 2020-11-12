Montana Democrats must refocus on the fundamentals

Families in Montana are constantly pushed to do more with less — especially in a pandemic. But rarely in this election did statewide Democrats talk about making government more efficient to be more effective. While we all believe a well-funded and well-run government is critical to a functioning society, most Montanans know that anything can be run better — be it a private business or a state agency. It’s time Democrats got back on board when it comes to pushing innovation and cost-effective efficiency in government.

On energy, our state has been slowly moving toward a more diversified, cleaner and renewable portfolio. But for years to come, we’ll still depend on traditional resources to keep the lights on. Coal may be a dirty rock, but when Democrats treat it like a dirty word, we alienate Montanans who rely on it to make a living (many who were once Democrats). Some cities in Montana are built on coal and hard rock mining, and we should defend their livelihoods while at the same time advancing the imminent renewable energy economy of tomorrow.