Montana dentists applaud Daines, health-insurance bill

During the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines was hammered by detractors as beholden to insurance companies. Nothing could be further from the truth, as evidenced by a landmark insurance reform bill that passed last week, with Senator Daines as its foremost champion.

While all eyes were watching the pandemic stimulus bill vote in the U.S. Senate on Monday, there was another significant bill that passed with little fanfare. The Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act (CHIRA) will remove antitrust exemptions from medical and dental insurance companies, and that change is expected to have a dramatic effect on insurance premiums in the coming years.

The intent of the McCarran Ferguson Act of 1945 was to return insurance regulation to the states, but ended up with insurance companies effectively operating under a shield that exempts them from federal antitrust lawsuits. The American Dental Association has been pursuing a full repeal of the act for more than 20 years. Unable to do so, their legislation was scaled back to target only medical and dental insurance.