Montana deserves a senator who will protect Montana values

Make no mistake: President Trump and Senator Daines are leading the Greatest American Comeback and Montana will reap the benefits. The most recent jobs report confirmed our nation has created an incredible 4.8 million jobs, the largest one-month job gain in U.S. history, shattering last month’s record.

Over the past four months, 10.6 million jobs have been added. In Montana, the oil and gas industry accounts for 10.8 percent of Montana’s GDP and contributes $4.5 billion to the state’s economy. Since day one, President Trump and Senator Daines have supported hardworking Montanans who are at the helm of producing energy for our nation and the world. Together they will continue to support efforts to increase production of American-made energy.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden wants to eliminate all fossil fuels – killing jobs in the pursuit of his extreme climate agenda. This is another area where Senator Daines’ upholds Montana values while Steve Bullock has turned his back on one of Montana’s most important industries.