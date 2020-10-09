Montana deserves an Attorney General who will protect our communities

The day that my three children, all under the age of 12 at the time, experienced a shooting right outside their school in our small town of Culbertson, I knew I had to do more to put violent criminals behind bars. We had recently returned home from Helena, from my last session that I served in the House of Representatives, and I was picking up my private law practice where I left it. During my time in private practice I represented farmers, ranchers, small businesses and neighbors, and handled just about every type of legal question imaginable. But after that shooting, Christie and I knew that if we wanted our kids to grow up feeling safe and secure, we had to do more to stop the drug epidemic and put violent criminals behind bars.