Montana deserves environmental protections, even during the coronavirus crisis

Equally troubling is the lack of transparency at hand. There is almost no way for those who will be most affected by discretionary enforcement of polluters and polluting activities to know whether the activity in their backyard — whether an incinerator, a construction site, or a wastewater facility — is in fact following the law and science-based rules and adequately controlling their pollution.

While both EPA and MDEQ have made gestures that their discretion will be utilized “reasonably,” the very existence of these memos negates the deterrent effect environmental laws normally carry: e.g., polluters now know up front that they’re likely to get a free pass if they break the rules.

The laws our agencies are now “flexibly” enforcing are not trivial. State and federal environmental laws represent over 40 years of hard-won, science-backed safeguards that protect the health of all Montanans, not to mention the water we drink and the air we breathe. Environmental laws exist to control and reduce pollution because experts agree that pollution is harmful to our health. So too in Montana we know that pollution is also harmful to the countless businesses and families dependent on the clean air, healthy streams and forests that support Montana’s economy and livelihood.