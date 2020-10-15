Montana election administrators are committed to safe and secure elections

Over time, Montana’s elections have evolved. This is due to the dynamic nature of the laws that allow for local control over the conduct of our elections. Our policies and processes are what allow for us to adapt to the conditions and circumstances of the election, such as a pandemic.

Federal and statewide elections are usually held by polling place with a no-excuse absentee option. The majority of Montana voters participate in these elections by receiving their ballot in the mail and returning it by mail or in-person to the election office or a polling place. Local elections that are conducted by mail are conducted in accordance with Montana’s mail ballot election laws, laws that have been on the books for decades.

The Montana Association of Clerk & Recorders and Election Administrators asked the Governor’s Office to provide a directive that allowed for greater local control of our elections so that each of the 56 counties in Montana could better determine how to conduct their election based on the conditions and circumstances of the pandemic in their area.

The directive allows for a longer period of time for voters to register without the requirement of appearing in-person at the election office. This allows for less exposure between voters and election workers, and streamlines the process of issuing ballots.