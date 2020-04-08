Montana GOP trying to undermine election integrity

This fraudulent conduct — intentionally designed to deceive Montana voters and meddle in our democratic process — is beneath Montana, and the Montana GOP knows it. Rather than mount their operation in public, the Montana Republican Party launched their plan under the auspices of a shell group named to sound like a Green Party-affiliated organization. The Montana GOP used this organization to funnel money to the petitioners' firm, obscuring the relationship between the party and the signature-gathering campaign. To boot, the Republicans conveniently misfiled their shell group with the Office of Political Practices, an obviously deliberate attempt to avoid detection. For months, story after story raised the question of who was illegally conducting a minor party qualification campaign — and “Montanans for Conservation” didn’t exactly come running to the COPP to explain that they had misfiled their paperwork.