Montana has thrived under leadership of Bullock and Cooney

Montana has thrived under the leadership of Governor Bullock and Lieutenant Governor Mike Cooney. According to the State of Montana, our economy added 46,000 jobs since the end of the recession; experienced the 6th fastest wage growth in annual wages in the nation over the past decade; ranked 1st in the nation for median household income growth from 2016 to 2017; and had the highest rate of business ownership among households. Montana was also ranked top in the nation in startup activity per capita, with 4,932 new firms opening in Montana in the last year. Montana also had the fifth best tax climate in the nation. Exports from Montana reached a record $1.7 billion in 2018, an increase of 19% ($272 million) from its export level in 2008. Montana’s high tech companies generated over $2 billion in revenue last year, growing nine times faster than the state’s overall economy and paying double the median wage. And thanks to the leadership of Mike Cooney, tens of thousands of Montanans including many small businesses now have access to reliable affordable healthcare.