The commentary by Reps. Matt Regier and Brad Tschida, “Maintain majority criteria” (Dec. 18), which tries to justify a super-majority requirement to move legislation out of a House committee on the principled basis of protecting representative government, is a hypocritical and self-serving crock.
The easily understood reason for super-majority votes is pure power politics. It is to preserve the power of the majority of Republicans and the speaker in the House even though they may be a minority on a particular issue (such as renewing Montana’s participation in the Affordable Healthcare Act).
It works like this. The Republican speaker 1. chooses the makeup of the House committees, and 2. assigns which bills go to which committees. By making sure that some committees have an unwavering hard right majority and assigning the most controversial bills to those committees, the speaker, with the aid of the super-majority requirement can insure that controversial legislation will have to get 60 votes to get to the House floor rather than a simple majority (as in the Senate) of 51.
That’s a big difference and will make a big difference in which bills get to the House floor for ultimate majority consideration.
This type of rule is one key factor that makes the Montana House of Representatives look more and more like the dysfunctional U.S. Congress.
Regier and Tscida’s argument that the super-majority is necessary because of the high principle that we are a “constitutional republic” doesn’t hold water.
Being a constitutional republic means that we elect our representatives and expect them to respectfully and diligently listen to all the arguments and make informed choices for all the rest of us. It is a representative democracy. It does not mean that we give our elected representatives license to stop behaving democratically by imposing super-majority requirements on the opposition.
Additionally, I would be quite surprised if either of these gentlemen would support the same rule if they were in the minority.