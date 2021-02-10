Montana, independent courts, and Montanans’ rights are under attack

Our state and the way of life we have enjoyed for decades is in danger of being lost. With a new governor and new legislature in session, it’s vital Montana citizens are aware of the harmful actions occurring right now in Helena: politicizing our courts, substantially remaking state government, diminishing Montanan’s rights, and consolidating power in the Governor’s Office.

Even though no problem exists with the current process, the governor and some Republican legislators are seeking to eliminate the judicial nomination process for vacancies that has existed since Montana’s Constitution was enacted in the 1970s. They want to revert to an outdated system, abolish the judicial nomination committee, and allow the governor to handpick whomever he wants to fill judicial vacancies with no independent check on qualifications. Senate Bill 140, by Sen. Keith Regier, assigns all power to the governor for vacancies and politicizes our courts.

House Bill 325, by Rep. Barry Usher, attacks courts and voting rights by taking away Montanans’ right to vote for all seven Supreme Court justices and only allowing a vote for one justice. This changes a process existing since Montana was founded and politicizes the judicial process, making it about partisan politics instead of justice.