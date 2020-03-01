Montana is not North Dakota's dumping ground for radioactive waste

This is a story about how regular people are standing up to corporate injustice.

I’m a fourth-generation farmer/rancher near Glendive. My family lives and ranches downstream from Montana’s first (and only) operational landfill for radioactive oil waste. Oaks Disposal opened in 2013.

When the landfill first opened, trucks carrying radioactive oil waste — most of it from North Dakota — spilled constantly along our road. We reported it to the state but heard little in response. We saw enormous metal objects transported to this landfill, making us concerned that the liner could be punctured, allowing waste to pollute soil and groundwater. We wondered how the landfill was handling excess liquids when our area got heavy rains.

Our questions were dismissed. “Trust us,” the state said. “Everything’s fine.”

We also learned that radioactive oil waste — in fact, all waste from the oil and gas industry — is exempt from federal protections.

So we went to work, hoping to turn a bad situation into something present and future generations could sustain. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) agreed that there was a need for radioactive oil waste rules.