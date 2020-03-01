Montana is not North Dakota's dumping ground for radioactive waste

This is a story about how regular people are standing up to corporate injustice.
I’m a fourth-generation farmer/rancher near Glendive. My family lives and ranches downstream from Montana’s first (and only) operational landfill for radioactive oil waste. Oaks Disposal opened in 2013.
When the landfill first opened, trucks carrying radioactive oil waste — most of it from North Dakota — spilled constantly along our road. We reported it to the state but heard little in response. We saw enormous metal objects transported to this landfill, making us concerned that the liner could be punctured, allowing waste to pollute soil and groundwater. We wondered how the landfill was handling excess liquids when our area got heavy rains.
Our questions were dismissed. “Trust us,” the state said. “Everything’s fine.”
We also learned that radioactive oil waste — in fact, all waste from the oil and gas industry — is exempt from federal protections.
So we went to work, hoping to turn a bad situation into something present and future generations could sustain. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) agreed that there was a need for radioactive oil waste rules.
Working with fellow Northern Plains Resource Council members in eastern Montana, we began educating ourselves and figuring out what rules were needed to protect our water, land and livelihoods. The learning curve was steep, but we proved everyday people can tackle even deeply complicated matters.
After years of long, slow rule-making, the DEQ pulled an 11th hour bait-and-switch: they suddenly wanted to quadruple our state’s radioactivity limit. The agency proposed raising the limit from 50 picocuries per gram to 200, while North Dakota’s limit would remain at 50. This came after years of public comment from Montanans requesting safe standards that matched the protections offered in North Dakota.
Weaker protections in Montana would position us to forever be North Dakota’s dumping ground.
More disturbing, we learned this fall that groundwater around Oaks Disposal is already showing signs of pollution from the landfill. How could the DEQ weaken protections when the one landfill accepting this waste is contaminating water?
So we organized. Myself, other Northern Plains members and Montanans — from Plentywood to Missoula — wrote comments, did research, drove long distances to hearings and talked to our neighbors. Together, we urged the DEQ to bring the radioactivity limit back down to match North Dakota’s.
We come from different places and backgrounds but share a vision for our state. This place we call home is not worth risking. Montana deserves better. If we don’t take care of this place, who will?
The result? We’ve — nearly — done it. In late January, the DEQ announced that they’re lowering the radioactivity limit back down to 50 picocuries per gram.
As a downstream rancher from Oaks Disposal, I cannot overstate how much this means to us. It gives us peace of mind. It restores our faith in the power of regular people to make a difference. Most important, it protects our land and Montana for generations to come.
I’m grateful to Gov. Steve Bullock, Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, DEQ Director Shaun McGrath and the rest of the DEQ staff for these changes. Thank you for listening to us. We will not forget it.
But the new rules aren’t final. It’s still just a proposal — and one that’s up for public comment. We need your help to cross the finish line.
Please consider submitting a public comment to the DEQ in support of the latest changes. Remind the state that Montana is not North Dakota’s dumping ground.
Comments are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2, and can be submitted at www.northernplains.org/oilwaste.
Seth Newton is a rancher and farmer near Glendive and a member of Northern Plains Resource Council.