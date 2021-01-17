Montana lawmakers have a rare opportunity for bipartisanship

Editor's note:

Today the Missoulian is introducing a new regular columnist, Kendall Cotton, and a new publication schedule for longtime weekly columnist George Ochenski.

Instead of Mondays, look for Ochenski’s column each Sunday on the Missoulian’s Opinion page, where he will continue offering a liberal and progressive take on issues of timely public importance to Montanans.

Also on Sundays, watch for bimonthly columns from Kendall Cotton, president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a Helena-based think tank “dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.”

Cotton says he developed his passion for serving his community while growing up in Florence along the banks of the Bitterroot River. He graduated from Florence High School and later earned a degree in political science from Montana State University. Cotton recently served as the policy adviser for Montana’s insurance commissioner.